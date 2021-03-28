Toronto Singer/Songwriter Steve Paul Simms Has Some 'Blues For Back Alley John' In New Single

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Toronto singer/songwriter Steve Paul Simms has some Blues for Back Alley John in this, his latest single - available now. The song serves as a celebration for one of Ottawa - and later, Calgarys - finest bluesmen, the late, great Back Alley John Wilson, Simms shares. I conjured up a little of Back Alley Johns harmonica magic and philosophical musings for this one, he explains. Theres also some vintage Byward Market scenery for good measure.



The song sits atop the swirling keyboards and biting guitar stylings of Ed Michael Roth and Bob Cohen, respectively, and is the latest to land off of Steve Paul Simms fourth album, Ingrid and the Messenger Boy.



Released December 2020, the 12-track LP offers a fine introduction to the Toronto-based troubadour whose signature brand of storytelling has long evoked notions of cabarets to cityscapes, dreams to memories, alike.



A classically trained actor whos performed in well over 60+ theatrical productions nationwide, this is Simms first album available via digital streaming. In all, Ingrid and the Messenger Boy is the culmination of Simms genre-spanning talents; while Blues for Back Alley John may be blues in focus, the veteran of the creative arts scene includes pop, jazz, ragtime, rock, soul, country, world, and Broadway tunes among his expansive repertoire.

https://open.spotify.com/track/2q1Nji50DvxxsjQe6xrl5a?si=57c2bfd1b8564ad3



In addition to Back Alley John Wilson, Ingrid and the Messenger Boy pays tribute to the likes of a screen legend in Anything with Ingrid, a classic 1960s songwriter in Goodbye Ellie, and more. A one-man doo-wop group laments the life of a legal Messenger Boy, and Te Quiero celebrates young love without borders, Simms shares. Karma Makes a Comeback is a song about consequences, and Rolling captures the lure of the open road.

No Money Comin In chronicles one of lifes most familiar struggles, he concludes, and Anytime is a declaration of love and friendship.



