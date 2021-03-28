Jazz-Folk Singer/Songwriters Cameron & Crawford Releases Flamenco-Inspired New Single 'Dark Road'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Canadian jazz-folk singer/songwriting duo Cameron & Crawford whisk listeners down a Dark Road with their new single. It started out so innocent... co-front Trish Cameron winks. Dark Road began as just a little Latin/flamenco-influenced number in A minor, then quickly moved into a tale of personal corruption and loss of integrity.
Somehow, while arranging the song, we imagined mariachi horns, co-front Wendy Crawford adds. From that seed, everyone on the team jumped in to craft the songs direction.
Recording engineer and producer Simon
Jasieniuks rich flamenco guitar and percussion stylings perfectly complement Wendys dynamic rhythm guitar and vocal harmonies. Tied together with Trishs lush lead vocals and Wayne Gustafsons upright bass, Dark Roads propulsive drive navigates the audience through quite the ride.
Arranging and recording Dark Road was an inspiring and collaborative effort, Wendy and Trish recall. The end result is a testimony to shared creativity and vision.
The current political landscape and planetary situation channelled the lyrics, they add. Seeking a little advantage for oneself, and for ones friends, seems so common sense at first.
That is, of course, until it hits the highway, intentions pick up speed,and suddenly youre hurtling towards a Thelma & Louise
ending!
First on the scene in the early 2010s, Trish Cameron and Wendy Crawford co-wrote their first song the country-inspired tearjerker, Never Said in 2014. Two years later, they made their performing debut in their hometown of Saskatoon, SK with an eclectic mix of covers and originals.
The Prairie sisters are founding members of an international songwriters group inspired by American folk singer Kristina Olsens songwriting class. In their words, the guiding light for this creative troupe are their deadlines; each member is responsible for writing a new song every single month.
Cameron & Crawfords most recent single, I Want a Song, was a result of one of those sessions, and joins their growing library of releases, including A Lovely Time of Year, Great Wall, and Indigo Delight.
