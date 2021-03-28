Demi Lovato Releases New Single 'Dancing With The Devil'



Written by an all-star group of musicians including Lovato, Bianca Deiandra Atterberry, John Ho, Mitchell Allan Scherr, Dancing with the Devil confronts Lovatos own struggles with substance abuse that led to her 2018 near fatal overdose, as Lovato sings:



Its just a little white line, Ill be fine

But soon that little white line is a little glass pipe

Tinfoil remedy, almost got the best of me

I keep prayin I dont reach the end of my lifetime

Twisted reality, hopeless insanity

I told you I was okay but I was lyin

I was dancin with the devil, out of control



Playin with the enemy, gamblin with my soul

Its so hard to say no, when youre dancin with the devil



In addition to being the title track off the forthcoming album, Dancing with the Devil is the title song for Lovatos YouTube Originals documentary Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil. The four-part event opened the 2021 SxSW festival and is an honest look back at some of the most trying times in Lovatos life as she unearths her prior traumas and discovers the importance of her physical, emotional, and mental health. For the first time, Lovato opens up about every aspect that led to her nearly fatal overdose in 2018, and her awakenings in the aftermath as viewers are granted unprecedented access to the superstars personal and musical journey over the past three years, including footage from when the initial production for this project began during Lovatos 2018 Tell Me You Love Me World Tour. The docuseries is a follow up to her wildly popular 2017 YouTube Originals documentary "Simply Complicated, which now has more than 35M views on YouTube.

The cover artwork was shot by Dana Trippe.



Global superstar New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ahead of the release of her new album, global superstar Demi Lovato is releasing an unapologetically honest new song, Dancing with the Devil via Island Records/Universal Music. The song is the title track from her new album Dancing with the Devil...The Art of Starting Over, which is due out April 2. The new song is now available globally to download and stream.Written by an all-star group of musicians including Lovato, Bianca Deiandra Atterberry, John Ho, Mitchell Allan Scherr, Dancing with the Devil confronts Lovatos own struggles with substance abuse that led to her 2018 near fatal overdose, as Lovato sings:Its just a little white line, Ill be fineBut soon that little white line is a little glass pipeTinfoil remedy, almost got the best of meI keep prayin I dont reach the end of my lifetimeTwisted reality, hopeless insanityI told you I was okay but I was lyinI was dancin with the devil, out of control Almost made it to heaven, it was closer than you knowPlayin with the enemy, gamblin with my soulIts so hard to say no, when youre dancin with the devilIn addition to being the title track off the forthcoming album, Dancing with the Devil is the title song for Lovatos YouTube Originals documentary Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil. The four-part event opened the 2021 SxSW festival and is an honest look back at some of the most trying times in Lovatos life as she unearths her prior traumas and discovers the importance of her physical, emotional, and mental health. For the first time, Lovato opens up about every aspect that led to her nearly fatal overdose in 2018, and her awakenings in the aftermath as viewers are granted unprecedented access to the superstars personal and musical journey over the past three years, including footage from when the initial production for this project began during Lovatos 2018 Tell Me You Love Me World Tour. The docuseries is a follow up to her wildly popular 2017 YouTube Originals documentary "Simply Complicated, which now has more than 35M views on YouTube.The cover artwork was shot by Dana Trippe.Global superstar Demi Lovato is a multi-platinum, GRAMMY-nominated singer, actress, producer, and best-selling author with one of the biggest social media followings of 108+ million. Her 2008 debut album, Dont Forget, was followed with sold-out world tours and five hit records, including 2017s Tell Me You Love Me, featuring the viral hit " Sorry Not Sorry ". Other hit singles include Cool for the Summer and Heart Attack, among others. In 2020 she made her return to the stage with the debut of powerhouse ballad Anyone at the GRAMMY Awards and appeared at Super Bowl LIV where she performed the National Anthem, followed by the recent release of her singles the empowering I Love Me, Im Ready with Sam Smith where the two declare that they are ready to be loved, the politically charged Commander in Chief, and What Other People Say with Sam Fischer. In addition, Lovato kicked off 2021 with a performance in the Presidential Inauguration Committees Celebrating America special following President Bidens inauguration. Alongside her music, Demi has also maintained an acting career, and recently appeared in the final season of NBC's Will & Grace and the recent Netflix feature film Eurovision opposite Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams and Pierce Brosnan. Lovato has been honored with numerous awards, including an MTV Video Music Award, five Peoples Choice Awards, an ALMA Award, a Latin American Music Award, a GLAAD Vanguard Award for LGBTQ activism, and most recently a VMA nomination for I Love Me in the Video for Good category. She has received two GRAMMY Award nominations, four Billboard Music Award nominations and three Brit Award nominations. Lovato is a passionate global advocate for mental health, named by Global Citizen as the organizations official ambassador in 2017. She was also honored by the Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA, with the Artistic Award for Courage, and is a New York Times best-selling author. Most recently, Lovato premiered her powerful four-part documentary series from YouTube Originals and director Michael D. Ratner entitled Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil as SxSW, where it opened the 2021 festival. Demis accompanying album, Dancing with the Devil The Art of Starting Over will be released on April 2, 2021.



