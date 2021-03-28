Kate Clark Today Releases Single 'Wonderwall' - Watch To The Striking Cover Of The Oasis Classic





KATE plans to keep the excitement building throughout 2021; the singer and songwriter will release a series of singles via her label Kate Clark New York, NY (Top40 Charts) For some, covering such a famous song could seem daunting or challenging, but Wonderwall was anything but that for me - it was the best therapy one could find, says emerging country artist KATE CLARK about her striking cover of Oasis classic 1995 song Wonderwall. Today, the Nashville-based/Austin-raised singer/songwriter has released it as the follow-up to No Halo, her debut single that arrived last month.Wonderwall, like No Halo, was produced by David Lyndon Huff, who did the same honors for the Doobie Brothers multi-artist tribute album Southbound, that featured Zac Brown Band and Vince Gill, and whos the younger brother of renowned Nashville producer Dann Huff.As a songwriter, I feel like Im always searching for words and melody that help me feel whatever it is Im dealing with or going through in my personal life, says KATE.Lyrics have the power of being almost a release valve when theyre so perfectly matched to a melody. An infamous 3am wakeup call led me to listening to Wonderwall on my nightly journey down a rabbit hole. Tornadoes had just decimated Nashville, a half block away from my first place I lived when I moved to town. The pandemic was closing in on changing the world for who knows how long, and I was a new mom to a beautiful baby boy. I found myself retreating into my mind and having long conversations with myself trying to find a way, any way, to slow down my world. I had heard Wonderwall before when I was younger and I wasnt in a safe, creative environment to really be able to feel it the way I do now. To me, Wonderwall carries so many different meanings. A friend, a lover, yourself, perhaps your younger selfall hopeful options to potentially reach out and save you from whatever it is you need saving from. But, are we ever really saved? I see Wonderwall almost as a frame that outlines lifes major lessons. Love, hope, seeking truth, and the inevitable let down.Elaborating on that night she listened to Wonderwall, KATE says, The calm Id craved all day poured over the house and the candles were lit. Another thunderstorm had passed, my son was tucked in with his crew of stuffed animals, Just myself and a microphoneand I was alive. No one is ever going to hand you what you need most. For me the Wonderwall is knowing your true self, and the true nature of humankind.Last months single No Halo announced the arrival of an artist whos been gifted with an expressive, elastic voice matched with her sharp yet vulnerable sense of songwriting. Listen to the song here and watch the lyric video here. With KATEs introspective lyrics about maintaining a strong self-identity in the face of lifes obstacles and a melodically bright, uplifting chorus, the song is a melting pot of old-school and new-school, says KATE. With No Halo, KATE aims straight for the heart with lyrics such as It aint easy/ Nothings ever fair/You, me and God know/You can still be good with no halo.KATE plans to keep the excitement building throughout 2021; the singer and songwriter will release a series of singles via her label Kate Clark Music distributed by BMD (Brooklyn Music Distribution), a song per month, alternating between original tracks and striking reinterpretations of songs that have inspired her.



