Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 28/03/2021

Kate Clark Today Releases Single 'Wonderwall' - Watch To The Striking Cover Of The Oasis Classic

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) For some, covering such a famous song could seem daunting or challenging, but Wonderwall was anything but that for me - it was the best therapy one could find, says emerging country artist KATE CLARK about her striking cover of Oasis classic 1995 song Wonderwall. Today, the Nashville-based/Austin-raised singer/songwriter has released it as the follow-up to No Halo, her debut single that arrived last month.

Wonderwall, like No Halo, was produced by David Lyndon Huff, who did the same honors for the Doobie Brothers multi-artist tribute album Southbound, that featured Zac Brown Band and Vince Gill, and whos the younger brother of renowned Nashville producer Dann Huff.

As a songwriter, I feel like Im always searching for words and melody that help me feel whatever it is Im dealing with or going through in my personal life, says KATE.
Lyrics have the power of being almost a release valve when theyre so perfectly matched to a melody. An infamous 3am wakeup call led me to listening to Wonderwall on my nightly journey down a rabbit hole. Tornadoes had just decimated Nashville, a half block away from my first place I lived when I moved to town. The pandemic was closing in on changing the world for who knows how long, and I was a new mom to a beautiful baby boy. I found myself retreating into my mind and having long conversations with myself trying to find a way, any way, to slow down my world. I had heard Wonderwall before when I was younger and I wasnt in a safe, creative environment to really be able to feel it the way I do now. To me, Wonderwall carries so many different meanings. A friend, a lover, yourself, perhaps your younger selfall hopeful options to potentially reach out and save you from whatever it is you need saving from. But, are we ever really saved? I see Wonderwall almost as a frame that outlines lifes major lessons. Love, hope, seeking truth, and the inevitable let down.

Elaborating on that night she listened to Wonderwall, KATE says, The calm Id craved all day poured over the house and the candles were lit. Another thunderstorm had passed, my son was tucked in with his crew of stuffed animals, Just myself and a microphoneand I was alive. No one is ever going to hand you what you need most. For me the Wonderwall is knowing your true self, and the true nature of humankind.

Last months single No Halo announced the arrival of an artist whos been gifted with an expressive, elastic voice matched with her sharp yet vulnerable sense of songwriting. Listen to the song here and watch the lyric video here. With KATEs introspective lyrics about maintaining a strong self-identity in the face of lifes obstacles and a melodically bright, uplifting chorus, the song is a melting pot of old-school and new-school, says KATE. With No Halo, KATE aims straight for the heart with lyrics such as It aint easy/ Nothings ever fair/You, me and God know/You can still be good with no halo.

KATE plans to keep the excitement building throughout 2021; the singer and songwriter will release a series of singles via her label Kate Clark Music distributed by BMD (Brooklyn Music Distribution), a song per month, alternating between original tracks and striking reinterpretations of songs that have inspired her.






Most read news of the week
Harmonium: GSI Musique Releases Animated Video For 'Vert' From 'Histoires Sans Paroles - Harmonium Symphonique'
Gaz Price - The Muskerz Are Coming
Tribute To Nazareth Featuring Members Of Nashville Pussy, Clutch, Butthole Surfers, Kentucky Headhunters & More Coming May 21
The Offspring Debut Music Video For 'Let The Bad Times Roll'; Forthcoming Album Let The Bad Times Roll Out April 16
Mitchel Evan Releases His Much Anticipated Self-titled Album "Mitchel Evan"
London Indie Rock-Pop Distant Voices Release Debut Album 'Long Road To Home'
Rock Legends Donate Invaluable Fan Memorabilia To Support Roadie Relief!
BMG And KKR Join Forces To Acquire Music Rights
A Triumphant Return For Contemporary Jazz Guitarist Richard Smith


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0088351 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0019080638885498 secs