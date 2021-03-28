Kate Clark Today Releases Single 'Wonderwall' - Watch To The Striking Cover Of The Oasis Classic

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
For some, covering such a famous song could seem daunting or challenging, but Wonderwall was anything but that for me - it was the best therapy one could find, says emerging country artist KATE CLARK about her striking cover of Oasis classic 1995 song Wonderwall. Today, the Nashville-based/Austin-raised singer/songwriter has released it as the follow-up to No Halo, her debut single that arrived last month.
Wonderwall, like No Halo, was produced by David
Lyndon Huff, who did the same honors for the Doobie Brothers multi-artist tribute album Southbound, that featured Zac Brown Band
and Vince Gill, and whos the younger brother of renowned Nashville producer Dann Huff.
As a songwriter, I feel like Im always searching for words and melody that help me feel whatever it is Im dealing with or going through in my personal life, says KATE.
Lyrics have the power of being almost a release valve when theyre so perfectly matched to a melody. An infamous 3am wakeup call led me to listening to Wonderwall on my nightly journey down a rabbit hole. Tornadoes had just decimated Nashville, a half block away from my first place I lived when I moved to town. The pandemic was closing in on changing the world for who knows how long, and I was a new mom to a beautiful baby boy. I found myself retreating into my mind and having long conversations with myself trying to find a way, any way, to slow down my world. I had heard Wonderwall before when I was younger and I wasnt in a safe, creative environment to really be able to feel it the way I do now. To me, Wonderwall carries so many different meanings. A friend, a lover, yourself, perhaps your younger selfall hopeful options to potentially reach out and save you from whatever it is you need saving from. But, are we ever really saved? I see Wonderwall almost as a frame that outlines lifes major lessons. Love, hope, seeking truth, and the inevitable let down.
Elaborating on that night she listened to Wonderwall, KATE says, The calm Id craved all day poured over the house and the candles were lit. Another thunderstorm had passed, my son was tucked in with his crew of stuffed animals, Just myself and a microphoneand I was alive. No one is ever going to hand you what you need most. For me the Wonderwall is knowing your true self, and the true nature of humankind.
Last months single No Halo announced the arrival of an artist whos been gifted with an expressive, elastic voice matched with her sharp yet vulnerable sense of songwriting. Listen to the song here and watch the lyric video here. With KATEs introspective lyrics about maintaining a strong self-identity in the face of lifes obstacles and a melodically bright, uplifting chorus, the song is a melting pot of old-school and new-school, says KATE. With No Halo, KATE aims straight for the heart with lyrics such as It aint easy/ Nothings ever fair/You, me and God know/You can still be good with no halo.
KATE plans to keep the excitement building throughout 2021; the singer and songwriter will release a series of singles via her label Kate Clark Music
distributed by BMD (Brooklyn Music
Distribution), a song per month, alternating between original tracks and striking reinterpretations of songs that have inspired her.