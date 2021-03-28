MOD SUN Signs Long Term Record And Publishing Deal With Big Noise Music Group





MOD SUNs latest album, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Los Angeles-based music label and publishing company, Big Noise Music Group, announced today that they have signed a long term record and publishing deal with chart-topping artist MOD SUN following the successful release of his fourth studio album, Internet Killed the Rockstar, in February 2021. Under this deal, Big Noise Music Group will partner with MOD on all of his publishing and recording endeavors, writing sessions and collaborations, creating a one-stop hub for his music-related output. Additionally, MOD will also have access to all of Big Noises verticals, including gaming, animation, and education awareness.Personally, I've been waiting for a long time to find a label that feels like a family trying to change the landscape of the current music scene....Big Noise is that, shared MOD SUN. It's nostalgic because when I was growing up, the bands I looked up to would champion the label they were on but nowadays you never hear a band even mention their label because most of the time they are being treated only like a business and not a member of a family.With a career spanning over a decade, MOD SUN has created a new, fresh sound in alternative music that draws influence from his longstanding history within the punk rock music scene as a drummer for Four Letter Lie and Scary Kids Scaring Kids and his recent years as a successful hip hop artist. Claiming his spot on the charts, MODs latest album debuted at #8 on Spotifys Top Global Debuts and #21 on the Billboard charts. Throughout his storied career, Mod has collaborated with industry giants including Travis Barker, Nipsey Hussle, Gashi, G-Eazy, Machine Gun Kelly, gnash, Mike Posner and more. In addition to his own music, he co-wrote Machine Gun Kelly's #1 Alternative Radio single, Bloody Valentine, which was recently Certified Gold in Canada and won "Best Alternative" at the 2020 MTV VMAs, and he also co-wrote and co-produced 8 time Grammy-nominated artist Avril Lavignes highly-anticipated forthcoming album.The team at Big Noise believes in me and didn't make me sacrifice one thing to get the record deal of my dreams. We see the world through the same lens. We can all feel the shift happening inside the industry right now and I can say with full confidence we will continue to evolve all while bringing back so many key ingredients that have been missing for over a decade, continued MOD.Most recently, MOD SUN teamed up with his close friend and frequent collaborator blackbear for their new single, Heavy, and with Avril Lavigne for their hit record Flames, which currently is Top 20 on The Alternative Radio Charts and has amassed over 27 million streams to date.Signing Mod, and all he represents, is EXACTLY what invigorates a label. Mod is more than an artist -- hes a brand, and someone who knows his art better than anyone. Mod has quickly endeared himself to the Big Noise family and we could not be more grateful, shared Jon Cohen, the President of Big Noise Music Group.Founded in 2018, Big Noise has gone from a leading record label and publishing division to a transformative media company, offering artists a robust and creative playground to develop their careers as well as shapeshift and reinvent their sound. The team manages a plethora of artists across the hip-hop, alternative, and pop verticals, from Lil Dicky and MadeInTYO to The Wrecks, girlfriends and The Used. Big Noise also features a strong publishing roster including John Feldmann (Blink-182, Trippie Redd, 5SOS), PJ Bianco (Jonas Brothers, Fifth Harmony, Demi Lovato), Stolar (Trevor Daniel, Selena Gomez, Aloe Blacc), and Th3ory (Wale, 6lack, Chris Brown, Rae Sremmurd) among others.With a career spanning over a decade, very few musicians have accomplished what Minnesota native, MOD SUN has. With the release of 4 albums, 3 EPs, 6 mixtapes and more than 100 songs, he has amassed global recognition and widespread industry respect. MOD SUN, which stands for movement on dreams, stand under none, started out as a drummer for two popular punk rock bands in the early 2000s, Four Letter Lie and Scary Kids Scaring Kids. After several years of national and overseas touring, he decided to step out from behind the drums to pursue a solo career. Within his first year, he landed a spot in Rolling Stones coveted national cover contest, Do You Wanna Be A Rock & Roll Star?, where he was a semi-finalist.In 2015, MOD released his first full length album, Look Up, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard charts. Since then, the singer, songwriter and producer has transcended to a chart-topping alternative artist who is known for his use of deeply personal lyrics to tell relatable stories about love, loss, addiction and rebirth. Throughout his prolific career, MOD has worked with some of the biggest names in music including Avril Lavigne, Machine Gun Kelly, G-Eazy, blackbear, Nipsey Hussle, gnash, Travis Barker, Schoolboy Q and John Feldmann. In 2020, MOD co-wrote Machine Gun Kellys platinum-selling single, Bloody Valentine, which debuted at #1, spent 33 weeks on the Billboard charts and won the 2020 VMA for Best Alternative.MOD SUNs latest album, Internet Killed The Rockstar, was released in February 2021 via Big Noise to critical acclaim. GQ Italia called MOD one of the most revolutionary and original artists in the American record scene. The album premiered at #8 on Spotifys Top Global Album Debuts and #21 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart. The album features the breakout hit single, Flames, featuring Avril Lavigne, which has accumulated nearly 30 million streams and landed MOD SUN his first song in the top 20 on Alternative Radio Chart.



