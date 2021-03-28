Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Rock 28/03/2021

The French Revolutions Continue: Elvis Costello's 'La Face De Pendule A Coucou' Released March 26th, 2021: Six Francophone Versions Of 'Hey Clockface' Songs

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Elvis Costello will release La Face de Pendule à Coucou, a six-track E.P. consisting of Francophone adaptations and re-mixes of songs from Costello's 2020 album 'Hey Clockface.'
The E.P. - which features contributions from Iggy Pop, Isabelle Adjani and Tshegue - will be released digitally on March 26th and on vinyl this summer by Concord Records.

Iggy Pop's acclaimed version of "No Flag" has already provided a preview of la malice of this collection, which also features a spoken-word rendition of "No Flag" in which Iggy's famous baritone is heard in dialogue with Costello's original vocal.

Isabelle Adjani and Steve Nieve contribute a new piano and voice rendition of "Revolution #49" on which Ms. Adjani improvises melodically in response to M. Nieve's "una corda" piano motif, providing a delicate contrast to her compelling recitation over the Serpent-led instrumental performance from Hey Clockface.

The French lyrical adaptation for both versions was made by Muriel Teodori and completed in consultation with Isabelle Adjani at the time of recording.

"Hetty O'Hara Confidential" - another of the "Helsinki Sound" recordings from Hey Clockface - receives two very contrasting interpretations on La Face de Pendule à Coucou.

The first is a radical re-working by Tshegue - the Paris-based combination of the Franco-Cuban producer, Nicolas 'Dakou' Dacunha-Castelle and Kinshasa-born vocalist, Faty Sy Savanet.

Costello said, "When I heard Tshegue's single, "Muanapoto", it provided such a great jolt of energy that I thought they might have fun dismantling and re-assembling this rag doll of a song".

"Hetty O'Hara Confidentiel" also receives an entirely Francophone lyrical adaptation courtesy of Muriel Teodori and AJUQ. This rendition is led by the enigmatic presence of Etta Somatis, who shares the verses with AJUQ with brief interjections in the original language.

A new edition talking picture for Hetty OHara Confidentiel" by Eamon Singer and Arlo McFurlow - featuring the voices of Etta Somatis, AJUQ et Elvis Costello - will also be released on March 26th, joining the previously released illustrated clips for "No Flag" - in both English and French - and another for the Isabelle Adjani's rendition of "Revolution #49."

In Rolling Stone, Iggy Pop explained the genesis of No Flag (Chanté) et No Flag (Parlé) saying Nobody official asked for it. It was just Elvis and [his wife] Diana [Krall] asking, Do you want to sing this in French? And I thought, Well, the French will be a big chore. I can do that.

Costello said of working with Adjani, When Steve Nieves partner, Muriel Teodori told me that she thought Isabelle Adjani might consider reading the French adaptation that Muriel had made of my original text, I assumed that I must be dreaming.

La Face de Pendule à Coucou track listing:

No Flag (Chanté)
Elvis Costello enregistré à Suommenlinnan Studio, Helsinki par Eetu Seppälä avec assistant ingénieur Tim Mikkola
Iggy Pop enregistré à Safe and Sound Mix Mobile, Miami par Luis Gomez

Revolution #49 (Parlé)
Elvis Costello et Steve Nieve et le Quintette Saint Germain enregistrés aux Studio Saint Germain, Paris par François Delabrière avec assistant ingénieur Bastien Lozier
Elvis Costello choral enregistré à Sentry Sound par Lens OToole
Isabelle Adjani enregistrée à Studio Pasteur par Steve Nieve

Hetty OHara Confidential (Tshegue Remix)
Elvis Costello enregistré à Suommenlinnan Studio, Helsinki par Eetu Seppälä avec assistant ingénieur Tim Mikkola Tshegue enregistré à Dakou Studios par Nicolas Dacunha-Castelle

No Flag (Parlé)
Elvis Costello enregistré à Suommenlinnan Studio, Helsinki par Eetu Seppälä avec assistant ingénieur Tim Mikkola
Iggy Pop enregistré à Safe and Sound Mix Mobile, Miami par Luis Gomez

Revolution #49 (Chanté)
Isabelle Adjani et Steve Nieve enregistrés à Studio Pasteur par Steve Nieve

Hetty OHara Confidentiel
Elvis Costello enregistré à Suommenlinnan Studio, Helsinki par Eetu Seppälä avec assistant ingénieur Tim Mikkola Etta Somatis et AJUQ enregistrés à Trouville Sound par Steve Nieve






