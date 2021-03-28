Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 28/03/2021

Grammy-Nominated & Platinum-Selling Musical Force After 7 Celebrates New Single 'Bittersweet'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-nominated and platinum-selling musical force AFTER 7 released today Bittersweet, the first single to be released from their highly anticipated album Unfinished Business. Best known for their dynamic and distinctive R&B sound, After 7 delivers with a fresh new mid-tempo that will have you singing along in no-time. Bittersweet tells a story of love, pain, pleasure, and the bitter with the sweet. The new single Bittersweet, produced and written by JCash and Shakespeare! on Rose Works/ SRG-ILS, will be available Friday, March 26, across all digital streaming platforms and radio.

Out this summer, Unfinished Business, featuring vocalists Kevon Edmonds, Keith Mitchell, and newly added member Danny SkyHigh' McClain, is a masterfully woven tapestry of music for which After 7 is known to deliver and gives fans the music they have been longing for.

As founding member Melvin Edmonds recently passed away, Kevon, Keith, and Danny have entered a new era as a trio determined to present some amazing music and honor original member Melvin Edmonds. The new album, Unfinished Business, will feature songwriting and production teams such as Damon Thomas, Stokely and JCash and Shakespeare!

After 7, formed by brothers Melvin and Kevon Edmonds with friend Keith Mitchel, the trio released their self-titled debut platinum-selling album After 7 on Virgin Records. The Album produced by L.A. Reid and younger brother Kenneth Babyface Edmonds includes number one R&B hits, Cant Stop and Ready or Not. The group has gone on to release three critically praised albums Takin My Time, Reflections and Timeless.

After 7 is an NAACP Image Award recipient and has received countless other awards and accolades. The group will continue to reach fans' hearts and bring their message of passion and love through their music.
