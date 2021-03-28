NF Releases New Project Clouds (The Mixtape) Today Shares Music Video For "Story"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After a series of internet-busting moves and racking up over 60 million streams pre-release, chart-topping Michigan rapper NF unleashes his anxiously awaited new project CLOUDS (THE MIXTAPE) today via NF Real Music/Virgin Music/Universal Music.

To celebrate the arrival of the project, he also shares the music video for the cinematic new single STORY. Co-produced and co-directed by NF and Patrick Tohill, the visual quite literally brings the songs unbelievable drama to life without sparing its intensity. As his lyrics detail a particularly painful memory culminating in catastrophe, the metronomic keys give the beat raw tension as it underscores a harrowing armed robbery.



NF set the stage for CLOUDS (THE MIXTAPE) with the title track CLOUDS, which has gathered over 17 million views on the music video. It notably trended #1 on YouTube globally, notched his highest debut on the Billboard Hot 100 at #53, and surpassed over 55 million global streams.

The follow-up single LOST (feat. HOPSIN) crashed YouTube with its music video, peaking at #2 on Trending and has over 21 million streams.



CLOUDS (THE MIXTAPE) finds parity between some of NFs most technically dazzling rhymes and the apex of his vulnerable and confessional storytelling. On THATS A JOKE, strings wrap around an airy beat as the crack of a whip cuts through horns and he spits, Im not on your radar, then your radars broke dont blame me for that yalls jokes fall flat. Elsewhere, he devours the production with stop-and-start cadences on TRUST where he admits, Life I lives more like a sci-fi flick. The ride culminates on PAID MY DUES. He launches into breathless breakneck flows punctuated by the declaration, Im on a rampage. The game isnt safe with NF on the prowl.



NF has quietly cemented himself as one of the most impactful artists in the world without ever compromising or changing who he is. The artist, director, and producer has eclipsed 18 billion streams, picked up over a dozen gold and platinum certifications, sold out arenas, and regularly maintained a place in the Top 500 Most Listened-To Artists on Spotify. He also logged two consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with Perception [2017] and The Search [2019]. However, NF shows no signs of stopping or slowing down as he continues to leave a mark on the mainstream as arguably the undergrounds biggest artist.



CLOUDS (THE MIXTAPE)  TRACKLIST:

CLOUDS

THATS A JOKE

JUST LIKE YOU

STORY

PRIDEFUL

LOST (feat. HOPSIN)

LAYERS

DRIFTING

TRUST (feat. TECH N9NE)

PAID MY DUES



NF is the stage name of Michigan rapper and composer Nate Feuerstein, who emerged with his debut album, Mansion, in 2015. The raw emotion and honesty in his music continued on Therapy Session, building the foundation of an incredibly strong and loyal fan base. In 2017, Perception gave NF his first No. 1 album on Billboards Top 200 Chart, and delivered the multi-platinum hit single, Let You Down, which reached #1 at Pop Radio. In the summer of 2019, NF released his fourth album, The Search, earning his second consecutive No. 1 on Billboards Top 200 Chart. Now certified Platinum, The Search featured Top 10 Pop radio hit Time and propelled NF to the global stage, selling out 19 dates on The Search World Tour, including shows in Australia and Europe. With nearly 30 RIAA certifications and 18 billion streams, NF recently earned a spot in the Top 50 most streamed artists of 2020. His fifth album and first ever mixtape, CLOUDS (THE MIXTAPE) is set to release on March 26, 2021. Fans can expect NF to take his signature blend of lyrical introspection and powerful thematic elements to the next level on this 10-track project.



