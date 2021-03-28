The Peter Frampton Band's Tribute To David Bowie's 'Loving The Alien' Premieres With Video

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The Peter
Frampton Bands tribute to David
Bowies Loving The Alien is the latest track to be revealed off their forthcoming album Frampton Forgets the Words. The performance video, which premiered yesterday on Grammy.com, features personal photos of Bowie and Frampton together as well as archival MTV footage.
Frampton Forgets The Words, out April 23 on UMe, includes instrumental versions of some of Framptons favorite songs and is the follow up to his 2007 Grammy Award-winning instrumental album, Fingerprints.
Loving The Alien follows the release of the bands version of Roxy Musics Avalon, of which Rolling Stone notes, Frampton and his bands version doesnt stray too far from the 1982 original, with his guitar a stand-in for Bryan Ferrys inimitable vocals, and Radioheads Reckoner, which continues to receive critical acclaim from SPIN, Stereogum, Guitar World and more.
Frampton Forgets the Words is co-produced by Frampton and Chuck Ainlay and was recorded/mixed at Framptons own Studio Phenix in Nashville. With his storied 1954 Les Paul Phenixwhich was lost in a plane crash in 1980 and recovered more than 30 years later Frampton brings virtuosic guitar playing to songs by George
Harrison, Stevie Wonder, Lenny Kravitz
and more. See track listing below.
Frampton notes, This album is a collection of ten of my favorite pieces of music. My guitar is also a voice and I have always enjoyed playing my favorite vocal lines that we all know and love. These tracks are my great band and me paying tribute to the original creators of this wonderful music. So much fun to do and I really hope you enjoy it too.
Peter
Frampton is among the most celebrated guitarists in rock history. At 18, he co-founded one of the first supergroups, Humble Pie. By 22, he was touring incessantly and making use of the talk box which would become his signature guitar effect. Hes collaborated with such legendary artists as George
Harrison, David
Bowie, Jerry Lee Lewis
and Ringo Starr, among many others, and has toured with the likes of Stevie Nicks, Greg Allman, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cheap Trick, and the Steve Miller Band. In 2014 he was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame.
His 2019 album All Blues (UMe), was #1 for fifteen weeks on Billboards Blues Chart, and his autobiography Do You Feel Like I Do?: A Memoir, released last October via Hachette Books, debuted on The New York Times Bestsellers list. His 1976 album, Frampton Comes Alive! remains one of the top-selling live records of all time and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame last year.
FRAMPTON FORGETS THE WORDS TRACK LIST
If You Want Me To Stay
Reckoner
Dreamland
One More Heartache
Avalon
Isnt It A Pity
I Don't Know Why
Are You Gonna Go My Way
Loving The Alien
Maybe.