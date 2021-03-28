Death From Above 1979 Release Their Fourth Studio Album "Is 4 Lovers"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Death From Above 1979 (DFA), made up of Sebastien Grainger and Jesse
F. Keeler, released their highly anticipated fourth studio album Is 4 Lovers via Universal Music. The album is comprised of 10 tracks, including the dance-punk infused lead single One + One.
In 2019, the pair locked themselves away for several weeks in a single room basement in Los Angeless Highland
Park to see what would happen and eventually emerged with the purest distillation yet of the power, precision and nuanced personality at the heart of DFAs unique and influential vision. Written, recorded, produced and mastered by the duo, their fourth album was born.
On the new album, Grainger says: This is a record of real moments. Nothing is over-baked. There was no-one to tell us to fix anything, so we didnt.
This time around, on DFAs altogether perfect-for-the-moment fourth LP, Is 4 Lovers, the overriding credo driving the two-decade-long musical partnership was simply, fun.
Part of the fun of the album is unpacking all of its unexpected discoveries with unmistakably DFA-esque cuts - like the first single One + One and the searing anti-tech screed Totally Wiped Out. Listen for a giddily outraged two-part suite taking down the NYC Power Elite, separating the unintentional A and B side of the album, a world-weary anti-war anthem No War and, in the opening track Modern Guy, a cyber-metal riff-monster.
DFA has never sounded more assuredly like itself than it does on Is 4 Lovers.
TRACKLIST:
Modern
Guy
One + One
Free Animal
N.Y.C. Power Elite Part I
N.Y.C. Power Elite Part II
Totally Wiped Out
Glass Homes
Love Letter
Mean Streets
No War
Death From Above 1979
(DFA), the boundary pushing musical alliance created by Sebastien Grainger and Jesse
F. Keeler, roared out of Toronto with the uncompromising one-two punch of 2002s fuzz-bomb EP Heads Up and 2004s epochal debut album Youre a Woman, Im a Machine, complete with a North American arena tour with Nine Inch Nails
and Queens of the Stone Age, before deciding mid-tour to part ways due to the strain of constantly touring.
Almost
a decade later, the rekindled DFA fireworks lit stages around the world a blaze - amassing a posse of fans so passionate they incited a genuine, barricade-smashing riot at Austins Beauty Bar at the 2011 South by Southwest festival. Playing Lollapalooza, Coachella, Glastonbury, Reading / Leeds, Osheaga, Lowlands and more, DFA continued to take the world by storm. Their second album, The Physical World (2014) took a No. 3 spot on the Canadian Billboard album chart and peaked at No. 28 on the U.S. Hot 200, not to mention No. 3 and No. 7 spots on Billboards Top Alternative and Top Rock registries, respectively. TV appearances around their first two albums on iconic late-night shows including David
Letterman, Conan OBrien and Jimmy Fallon
showed a whole new audience the DFA live goods.
Arriving at No. 20 on the Canadian Billboard album chart, DFAs scorching 2017 outing, Outrage! Is Now prompted Pitchfork to remark that Death From Above now sounds more vital than ever. With three smashing albums to their name, the duo drummed up an easy 10 million views before going silent once more, to the dismay of fans.
Now, DFA is back with the return of their new album, Is 4 Lovers - once again creating a new sound and reimagining the format they created more than 20 years ago.