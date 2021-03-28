Benny Blanco's New Album "Friends Keep Secrets 2" Out Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
FRIENDS KEEP SECRETS 2, the new album from acclaimed artist and producer benny blanco, is out today on his own label Friends
Keep Secrets/Interscope Records/Universal Music. On Wednesday, blanco performed Unlearn with Gracie Abrams, released the same day, on The Late Late Show with James
Corden
The album includes the hits Lonely with Justin Bieber
- which reached #1 on the Top 40 radio chart and has been streamed more than 1 billion times to date, Graduation and Real Shit with bennys late collaborator and friend Juice WRLD, You with Marshmello
and Vance Joy, and further collaborations with Omar Apollo and the late 6 Dogs, who was a longtime friend and signed to bennys label before his passing earlier this year.
This is my second album
from my heart to yours, says benny. I still cant believe when I put out music anybody wants to hear it outside of my own family and my friends just being nice to me. This truly means the world to me. Thank you!
In celebration of the release, benny has teamed up with Shake Shack to create bennys Nacho
Burger and fries, available only today at Shake Shacks West Hollywood location.
FKS2 follows bennys 2018 Gold-certified debut album FRIENDS KEEP SECRETS featuring hits Eastside with Halsey
and Khalid, I Found You with Calvin Harris, Better to Lie with Jesse
and Swae Lee and Roses with Juice WRLD
and Brendon Urie as well as collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign, 6LACK, Ryan Beatty and more. Eastside, the Grammy-winning, multi-platinum producers first ever artist release, topped charts worldwide and is certified 4x Platinum in the U.S., with many other accolades globally. The album has been streamed more than 4 billion times to date. In 2019, blanco shared I Cant Get Enough with Tainy, Selena Gomez
and J Balvin; and Graduation with Juice WRLD.
Born and raised in Reston, VA, benny blanco is an award-winning artist, record producer, songwriter and musician. As a producer and songwriter, blanco is responsible for hundreds of millions of album sales worldwide due to his work with artists including Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Halsey, Maroon 5, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Kesha, Sia, The Weeknd, Selena
Gomez, Wiz Khalifa, Kanye West
and many more. He is the founder of two labels in collaboration with Interscope Records: Mad Love Records and Friends
Keep Secrets.
benny blanco - FRIENDS KEEP SECRETS 2 Tracklist:
Lonely with Justin Bieber
Lost with 6 Dogs
Unlearn with Gracie Abrams
Real Shit with Juice WRLD
You with Marshmello
and Vance Joy
Graduation with Juice WLRD
Care with Omar Apollo