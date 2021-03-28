Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 28/03/2021

Benny Blanco's New Album "Friends Keep Secrets 2" Out Now

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) FRIENDS KEEP SECRETS 2, the new album from acclaimed artist and producer benny blanco, is out today on his own label Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records/Universal Music. On Wednesday, blanco performed Unlearn with Gracie Abrams, released the same day, on The Late Late Show with James Corden

The album includes the hits Lonely with Justin Bieber - which reached #1 on the Top 40 radio chart and has been streamed more than 1 billion times to date, Graduation and Real Shit with bennys late collaborator and friend Juice WRLD, You with Marshmello and Vance Joy, and further collaborations with Omar Apollo and the late 6 Dogs, who was a longtime friend and signed to bennys label before his passing earlier this year.
This is my second albumfrom my heart to yours, says benny. I still cant believe when I put out music anybody wants to hear it outside of my own family and my friends just being nice to me. This truly means the world to me. Thank you!

In celebration of the release, benny has teamed up with Shake Shack to create bennys Nacho Burger and fries, available only today at Shake Shacks West Hollywood location.

FKS2 follows bennys 2018 Gold-certified debut album FRIENDS KEEP SECRETS featuring hits Eastside with Halsey and Khalid, I Found You with Calvin Harris, Better to Lie with Jesse and Swae Lee and Roses with Juice WRLD and Brendon Urie as well as collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign, 6LACK, Ryan Beatty and more. Eastside, the Grammy-winning, multi-platinum producers first ever artist release, topped charts worldwide and is certified 4x Platinum in the U.S., with many other accolades globally. The album has been streamed more than 4 billion times to date. In 2019, blanco shared I Cant Get Enough with Tainy, Selena Gomez and J Balvin; and Graduation with Juice WRLD.

Born and raised in Reston, VA, benny blanco is an award-winning artist, record producer, songwriter and musician. As a producer and songwriter, blanco is responsible for hundreds of millions of album sales worldwide due to his work with artists including Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Halsey, Maroon 5, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Kesha, Sia, The Weeknd, Selena Gomez, Wiz Khalifa, Kanye West and many more. He is the founder of two labels in collaboration with Interscope Records: Mad Love Records and Friends Keep Secrets.

benny blanco - FRIENDS KEEP SECRETS 2 Tracklist:
Lonely with Justin Bieber
Lost with 6 Dogs
Unlearn with Gracie Abrams
Real Shit with Juice WRLD
You with Marshmello and Vance Joy
Graduation with Juice WLRD
Care with Omar Apollo






Most read news of the week
Harmonium: GSI Musique Releases Animated Video For 'Vert' From 'Histoires Sans Paroles - Harmonium Symphonique'
Gaz Price - The Muskerz Are Coming
Tribute To Nazareth Featuring Members Of Nashville Pussy, Clutch, Butthole Surfers, Kentucky Headhunters & More Coming May 21
The Offspring Debut Music Video For 'Let The Bad Times Roll'; Forthcoming Album Let The Bad Times Roll Out April 16
Mitchel Evan Releases His Much Anticipated Self-titled Album "Mitchel Evan"
Rock Legends Donate Invaluable Fan Memorabilia To Support Roadie Relief!
London Indie Rock-Pop Distant Voices Release Debut Album 'Long Road To Home'
A Triumphant Return For Contemporary Jazz Guitarist Richard Smith
Justin Bieber To Release 'Justice' Deluxe Featuring Lil Uzi Vert & Jaden Smith


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0075290 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0014894008636475 secs