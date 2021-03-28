Maddie & Tae's Brand-New Song "Woman You Got" Out Now

|
New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Multi-Platinum-selling country duo Maddie & Tae
release Woman You Got today. The brand-new track, written by Maddie & Taes Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr along with Laura
Veltz and Mark Holman, is light-hearted fun as the singers reveal their imperfections using humor and charm while still showcasing their often-celebrated signature harmonies. The new tune impacts country radio April 19.
This song is the most autobiographical song we have ever written, says Maddie. Our hope is that this song is an anthem for all our fans, male and female!
Woman You Got is the first new song from the award-winning pair since last years holiday project, We Need Christmas, and their critically acclaimed album, The Way It Feels. The Way It Feels received widespread praise from Associated Press, Billboard, Esquire, NPR, People, Rolling Stone, The Tennessean, The Washington Post and more, and it includes Maddie & Taes standout Platinum-selling No. 1 hit and one of Billboards Top 10 Country Songs of 2020, Die From A Broken Heart.
Maddie & Tae
were also recently announced as CMA Foundation Artist Ambassadors. The duo will work with students and teachers on the value and positive influence of music, share experiences about their journey in the music industry, and help further the CMA Foundation and its mission to provide equitable opportunities and access to music education for students across the country.