News
RnB 29/03/2021

Kelly Price Is Having A "Dance Party"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kelly Price has flirted with gospel music throughout much of her career. Shes sung alongside gospel greats like Donald Lawrence, Vanessa Bell Armstrong and Karen Clark-Sheard and even held down a seat at the judges table on BETs Sunday Best.
Witnessing her move back into gospel territory for her second gospel collection to date (Grace, a six-track EP to be released later in 2021), her first for Motown Gospel, isnt that much of a surprise.

And coming straight out of the heavenly gates is Dance Party, a jubilant song that marinates EDM-pinched disco with Sunday morning praise break riffs. The spirited chorus lifts a public domain refrain often heard in black churches (I wanna dance, I wanna dance and Im gonna do it now) and is fully surrounded by new verses showcasing Prices commitment and devotion to God.
I dont need a beat/I dont need a reason/Got my hands and feet, I know how to use em, she sings.






