Kelly Price Is Having A "Dance Party"

|
New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Kelly Price has flirted with gospel music throughout much of her career. Shes sung alongside gospel greats like Donald Lawrence, Vanessa
Bell Armstrong and Karen
Clark-Sheard and even held down a seat at the judges table on BETs Sunday Best.
Witnessing her move back into gospel territory for her second gospel collection to date (Grace, a six-track EP to be released later in 2021), her first for Motown Gospel, isnt that much of a surprise.
And coming straight out of the heavenly gates is Dance Party, a jubilant song that marinates EDM-pinched disco with Sunday morning praise break riffs. The spirited chorus lifts a public domain refrain often heard in black churches (I wanna dance, I wanna dance and Im gonna do it now) and is fully surrounded by new verses showcasing Prices commitment and devotion to God.
I dont need a beat/I dont need a reason/Got my hands and feet, I know how to use em, she sings.