Kelly Price Is Having A "Dance Party"

“I don’t need a beat/I don’t need a reason/Got my hands and feet, I know how to use ‘em,” she sings. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kelly Price has flirted with gospel music throughout much of her career. She’s sung alongside gospel greats like Donald Lawrence, Vanessa Bell Armstrong and Karen Clark-Sheard and even held down a seat at the judges’ table on BET’s Sunday Best.Witnessing her move back into gospel territory for her second gospel collection to date (Grace, a six-track EP to be released later in 2021), her first for Motown Gospel, isn’t that much of a surprise.And coming straight out of the heavenly gates is “Dance Party,” a jubilant song that marinates EDM-pinched disco with Sunday morning praise break riffs. The spirited chorus lifts a public domain refrain often heard in black churches (“I wanna dance, I wanna dance and I’m gonna do it now”) and is fully surrounded by new verses showcasing Price’s commitment and devotion to God.“I don’t need a beat/I don’t need a reason/Got my hands and feet, I know how to use ‘em,” she sings.