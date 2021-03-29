Kelly Price Is Having A "Dance Party"



I dont need a beat/I dont need a reason/Got my hands and feet, I know how to use em, she sings. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kelly Price has flirted with gospel music throughout much of her career. Shes sung alongside gospel greats like Donald Lawrence, Vanessa Bell Armstrong and Karen Clark-Sheard and even held down a seat at the judges table on BETs Sunday Best.Witnessing her move back into gospel territory for her second gospel collection to date (Grace, a six-track EP to be released later in 2021), her first for Motown Gospel, isnt that much of a surprise.And coming straight out of the heavenly gates is Dance Party, a jubilant song that marinates EDM-pinched disco with Sunday morning praise break riffs. The spirited chorus lifts a public domain refrain often heard in black churches (I wanna dance, I wanna dance and Im gonna do it now) and is fully surrounded by new verses showcasing Prices commitment and devotion to God.I dont need a beat/I dont need a reason/Got my hands and feet, I know how to use em, she sings.



