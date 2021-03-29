Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 29/03/2021

The Weeknd's New Song Will Release As NFT

The Weeknd's New Song Will Release As NFT
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Weeknd took to Twitter to announce that he plans to drop a new song as an NFT (non-fungible token! This would mark The Weeknds first foray into the booming world of blockchain technology that has sparked an investment craze in art, entertainment, and media.
"new song living in NFT space. coming soon..." he tweeted.

NFTs are specialized tokens associated with a digital asset that is auctioned off. It comes with unique proof of ownership and is designed to give you something that cant be replicated.

Many artists have been releasing NFTs including Lil Yachty, Tory Lanez, Post Malone, and Ja Rule. Bhad Bhabie is selling her Cash Me Outside meme as an NFT, while Azealia Banks sold an audio sextape for around $18,000.
Thus far, the highest grossing NFT came in the form of artwork created by Beeple. The collection of 5,000 pieces sold for $69 million. Since details are sparse, we can only speculate how huge of an impact The Weeknds song will have on this industry. Some NFTs are fetching millions of dollars. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey auctioned off his tweet from March 2006 for $2.9 million, while Tesla CEO Elon Musk turned down a $1 million offer to buy his tweet as an NFT.

Just last week, The Weeknd celebrated the 10th anniversary of his debut mixtape House of Balloons by releasing the original version to all streaming services.






Most read news of the week
Harmonium: GSI Musique Releases Animated Video For 'Vert' From 'Histoires Sans Paroles - Harmonium Symphonique'
Gaz Price - The Muskerz Are Coming
Tribute To Nazareth Featuring Members Of Nashville Pussy, Clutch, Butthole Surfers, Kentucky Headhunters & More Coming May 21
The Offspring Debut Music Video For 'Let The Bad Times Roll'; Forthcoming Album Let The Bad Times Roll Out April 16
Mitchel Evan Releases His Much Anticipated Self-titled Album "Mitchel Evan"
London Indie Rock-Pop Distant Voices Release Debut Album 'Long Road To Home'
Rock Legends Donate Invaluable Fan Memorabilia To Support Roadie Relief!
MOD SUN Signs Long Term Record And Publishing Deal With Big Noise Music Group
A Triumphant Return For Contemporary Jazz Guitarist Richard Smith


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0089481 secs // 4 () queries in 0.002004861831665 secs