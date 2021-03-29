Crack The Sky Singer/Multi-Instrumentalist John Palumbo Tells Tales From Tinsel Town On 5th Solo Album "Hollywood Blvd," Due Out May 21



Carry On New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fresh off the release of Crack The Skys latest album, TRIBES, singer/multi-instrumentalist JOHN PALUMBO is venturing out into the funky world of HOLLYWOOD BLVD, his fifth solo album due out May 21 via Carry On Music.A lyric video for the title track premiered on Ventsmagazine.com yesterday, and can now be streamed on the labels YouTube page, which depicts the crazy and colorful town PALUMBO sings about.An artist at the top of his game, JOHN PALUMBO serves up an even dozen of finely crafted and expertly recorded gems on HOLLYWOOD BLVD. He plays all the instruments on the album himself, sans a number of key acoustic and electric slide guitar contributions from his Crack The Sky bandmate, Bobby Hird. Produced and created at PALUMBOs home studio, HOLLYWOOD BLVD was mastered by longtime CTS associate R. Lee Townsend at Real Time Studios.The earwig-inducing sonic avenues and cleverly winding wordsmithed roads that comprise HOLLYWOOD BLVD continue to cement PALUMBOs status as a shrewdly observational songwriter in the vein of Leonard Cohen and Lou Reed.As JOHN PALUMBO explains about the new music, The best songs come out on the first try. Hollywood Blvd, for example, I threw right down after establishing the groove and a proper bass line. Its as if the song actually gave birth to itself. Songs like these usually come as a series of random thoughts put into a rhyming pattern, and theyre much more like poems than songs. Then, its just the task of trimming the fat to lay in the lyric to fit the music track. Rhyming can put a bit of a crunch and a restriction on things. At the same time, youre trying to make a point, you have to rhyme something with it. That really handcuffs me, so Ive had to stretch the rhyming concept more than a few times.Here's the track listing for HOLLYWOOD BLVD:1. Hollywood Blvd2. How It Feels To Be Me3. Wake Up4. Shutdown5. Funky Town6. A Lovely Day7. Man On Fire8. Nothing To Lose9. In A Cold World10. Crazy11. The Dancing Clown12. ShadowboxingCarry On Music is a partnership between the artist community and a global music and management company led by music industry veteran Tom Lipsky. Carry Ons executive team has achieved success with such iconic artists as Rush, Neil Young, Robert Plant, Kiss, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Allman Brothers Band, Widespread Panic, Iron Maiden, Motorhead, Megadeth, Rob Zombie, The Steve Miller Band, and many more. With representatives in Raleigh, New York, and Nashville, Carry On Music represents a diverse roster of established artists, as well as developing new artists through its record label and artist management divisions. Carry On Music LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of CHNL Holdings, Inc. (NY).



