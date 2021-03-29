Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Country 29/03/2021

Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, And Jon Randall Release New Song "Am I Right Or Amarillo" From The Marfa Tapes

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, and Jon Randall released a new song titled Am I Right Or Amarillo from their forthcoming album The Marfa Tapes. Am I Right or Amarillo was a Jack Ingram line, stated Randall. I think we were talking about the most time weve ever spent in Amarillo was at the truck stop. We just started riffing on the title and a cheating song showed itself. We all miss country cheating songs so we just went with it. It is really more of a bluegrass kind of thing.

Out on May 7th through Vanner Records/RCA Nashville, The Marfa Tapes is a collection of beautifully intimate and raw songs written and recorded together in the tiny, middle-of-nowhere town of Marfa, TX. Barely a dot on the map, Marfa is an eccentric outpost in the midst of a vast expanse of nothingness, the perfect place to lose - or find - yourself. For Lambert, Randall, and Ingram, its both. Over the past several years, the desolate location has become a songwriting haven for the trio, yielding both massive hits and profound personal growth. When they returned for five days this past November though, they came not to write, but to record, capturing a captivating new album inspired by the stark beauty of west Texas and the deep, lasting bonds the three have forged there. Recorded raw and loose with just a pair of microphones and an acoustic guitar, The Marfa Tapes is a stunning work of audio verité; an intimate, unadorned snapshot of a moment in time fueled by love, trust, and friendship.

The trio recorded much of the album outdoors, inviting the ambient sounds of the desert to seep into their live, bare bones performances, and the atmosphere is utterly transportive. While a couple of the tracks may already be familiar to listeners - Tin Man as well as fan favorite Tequila Does - the vast majority of these songs have never been heard outside of Marfa. The result is a rare glimpse inside the creative process of three of the genres most accomplished writers and performers; a candid, unvarnished look at Lambert, Randall, and Ingrams undeniable chemistry in its purest, most honest form.

Last month, the trio shared the intoxicating album opener In His Arms. It reflects Marfas wide-open landscape and gentle tranquility, consisting of nothing more than a finger-picked acoustic guitar and intimate, bare vocals placing the songs achingly beautiful lyrics and timeless craftsmanship center stage. Heard in its original stripped-down state, Tin Man is also out now. The trio revisited the song for the first time during the Marfa sessions since its whirlwind run up the charts and slew of award nominations, as well as a win for ACM Song of the Year.

Track List:
01) In His Arms
02) I Dont Like It
03) The Winds Just Gonna Blow
04) Am I Right Or Amarillo
05) Waxahachie
06) Homegrown Tomatoes
07) Breaking A Heart
08) Ghost
09) Geraldene
10) Well Always Have The Blues
11) Tin Man
12) Two-Step Down To Texas
13) Anchor
14) Tequila Does
15) Amazing Grace (West Texas)






