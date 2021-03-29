I Was The Lion & Peter Groenwald Share New Single "One More"



06) I'm Sorry New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Esteemed Nashville-based artists Peter Groenwald and duo I WAS THE LION recently announced they teamed up for a new collaborative EP titled Come To Life. Out on May 21st, the six song collection finds the trio combining their decades-worth of acclaimed songwriting/production history into a sonically rich, vivid, and mellifluous debut effort. Today they shared their new single "One More," a sweeping atmospheric offering inspired by existentialism and shooting stars."I was living at the top of a hill in the country when we wrote 'One More,'" stated Groenwald. "I'd never lived that far from city lights, and the darkness was incredible. When everything slowed down at night, I made it a habit to lay in the grass or on the hood of my car to look up for shooting stars. I wouldn't go inside until I saw one, which usually happened pretty quick. It was sometimes like binge-watching a show, where I'd see five or six, but still had to stay up for one more."Mark William Campbell of I WAS THE LION continued, "Peter and I wrote this song after a morning conversation about existentialism and shooting stars. We just started nerding out about being able to see lights in the sky that are unfathomably far from us, and how that fact made us feel both small and a part of it all.""One More" follows the release of lead single and title track "Come To Life," an inspiring ballad featuring delicate layers of piano loops, vibrant string arrangements, and a driving drum beat.A Nashville native, Peter Groenwald first stepped onto the scene when he joined MCA group Llama. His time with the band led to playing with and opening for artists such as The Civil Wars, Missy Higgins, Griffin House, and Andrew Belle among many others. He appeared on The Tonight Show, Late Night with Conan O'Brien and performed at Ryman Auditorium, Red Rocks, and Radio City Music Hall. After a decade of touring, he moved on and jump started his solo career, releasing several songs/EPs under his own moniker as well as co-writing and producing songs for artists such as Liz Longley, Natalie Hemby, Joy Oladokun, and Matthew Perryman Jones. In 2016, Groenwald joined forces with fellow Music City artist Jill Andrews to form Hush Kids. They enlisted Grammy-winning producer Ian Fitchuk (Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, Leon Bridges) to helm their self-titled debut, which was met with critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, Billboard, American Songwriter, Paste, Relix, and Folk Alley among others.Songwriting/production duo I WAS THE LION is comprised of Louisiana-raised artists Mark William Campbell and Benjamin Backus. The two joined forces when they started playing in the backing band for Grammy-winning duo for King & Country. The group released multiple critically acclaimed and award-winning albums, appeared on The Today Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and Good Morning America, as well as toured internationally, including performances at the Sydney Opera House and Ryman Auditorium. A selection of the duo's writing/production credits includes Augustana, Elenowen, We Are Messengers, and Josh Baldwin among others. They've also co-written and produced several songs for film and TV including Shameless, American Ninja Warrior, Pretty Little Liars, Fox Sports, XBox, and ESPN."As dream chasers, it seems we sing a good bit about convincing ourselves to keep chasing them," said Backus. "That's the message we need to hear and sing about at the moment, and we hope someone out in the universe needs to hear it too."Track List:01) Come To Life02) Can You03) Hold On04) One More05) I Will06) I'm Sorry



