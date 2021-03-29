Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 29/03/2021

Final Void Smash It With New Hard Rock Release 'Symphony Of Lies'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hard-rock Finnish five-piece, Final Void delve deep, and they rip through the industry noise with their latest release, 'Symphony Of Lies', taken from their highly acclaimed album 'Visions Of Fear'.

Formed in 2012, Final Void have taken giant leaps over the last decade, and they cement their name even deeper into rock history here with 'Symphony Of Lies'. Also, they bolster Finland's reputation of delivering the most incredible hard rock outfits. So much so, many may ask what is in the water in northern Europe?

'Symphony Of Lies' leaves a feeling of gripping on for dear life with a thunderous guitar riff from Toni Hangasmäki and Eino Roihuvuo. Likewise, Roni Revell's drums hit hard with crushing force, and the cadence synergises well with Janne Puranen's viscous bass line. Additionally, lead singer Tuomas Kotajärvi powers up the composite with a raw, gritty vocal that leaves an indent!

So, looking for some fresh hard rock? Look no further than 'Symphony Of Lies by Final Void. But be warned; it will slap you round the chops with a bite!
open.spotify.com/artist/00O9IINOT4zG3wFEpQHhCz
www.finalvoidofficial.com
www.youtube.com/watch?v=7oDMVFeVXrA
www.facebook.com/finalvoidband
www.instagram.com/finalvoidofficial






Most read news of the week
The Offspring Debut Music Video For 'Let The Bad Times Roll'; Forthcoming Album Let The Bad Times Roll Out April 16
MOD SUN Signs Long Term Record And Publishing Deal With Big Noise Music Group
Rock Legends Donate Invaluable Fan Memorabilia To Support Roadie Relief!
Natalie Bergman Shares "Home At Last," New Single & Music Video From Debut Solo Album 'Mercy' (May 7)
Justin Bieber To Release 'Justice' Deluxe Featuring Lil Uzi Vert & Jaden Smith
Snypa & Lil Duke Dominate The Throne In New Music Video "No Kizzy"
Moby Announces New Album Reprise Out May 28; Featuring Kris Kristofferson, Gregory Porter + Amythyst Kiah, Skylar Grey, Mark Lanegan And More
Genre-Jumping Indie Rockers Arts Fishing Club Ready New EP 'The Show'
The Oak Ridge Boys Announce New Album Front 'Porch Singin''


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0081201 secs // 4 () queries in 0.001511812210083 secs