Final Void Smash It With New Hard Rock Release 'Symphony Of Lies'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hard-rock Finnish five-piece, Final Void delve deep, and they rip through the industry noise with their latest release, 'Symphony Of Lies', taken from their highly acclaimed album 'Visions Of Fear'.



Formed in 2012, Final Void have taken giant leaps over the last decade, and they cement their name even deeper into rock history here with 'Symphony Of Lies'. Also, they bolster Finland's reputation of delivering the most incredible hard rock outfits. So much so, many may ask what is in the water in northern Europe?



'Symphony Of Lies' leaves a feeling of gripping on for dear life with a thunderous guitar riff from Toni Hangasmäki and Eino Roihuvuo. Likewise, Roni Revell's drums hit hard with crushing force, and the cadence synergises well with Janne Puranen's viscous bass line. Additionally, lead singer Tuomas Kotajärvi powers up the composite with a raw, gritty vocal that leaves an indent!



So, looking for some fresh hard rock? Look no further than 'Symphony Of Lies by Final Void. But be warned; it will slap you round the chops with a bite!

