Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 29/03/2021

Three-Time Grammy Nominated Singer/Songwriter And Producer, Raheem DeVaughn Releases Visuals To His Chart-Topping Single "Marvin Used To Say" - A Tribute To Marvin Gaye

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) For over a decade, singer Raheem DeVaughn has been on a mission to create music that evokes change while maintaining the energy of love. Today he pushes that goal forward with the release of his latest single, Marvin Used To Say. The poignant and timely song speaks directly to the ongoing social turmoil and the unfortunate fact that not enough has changed since fellow D.C.-native Marvin Gaye asked Whats Going On? nearly 50 years ago.

Over a soothing, guitar-driven track produced by The Colleagues, DeVaughn sings the plight of the people, the sometimes disheartening feeling that our prayers fall on deaf ears and even the added uncertainty created by COVID-19. But he also sings hope and encouragement, not just through the songs lyrics, but with a direct shout out to community and thought leaders like activist Tamika D. Mallory, journalist Angela Rye and rapper Mysonne.

What A Time To Be In Love, produced entirely by The Colleagues, finds the three-time Grammy Nominated crooner fully embracing what he sees as his social responsibility: to inspire and encourage his listeners as they fight for justice and equality. While the album is defined as Movement Music, DeVaughn recognizes the importance of also nurturing and encouraging the emotional connections needed to sustain us during this fight. As such, fans can also expect the new album to embody and reflect the musical legacy that has earned the singer his place amongst R&B royalty as the Love King.
Instagram: @Raheem_Devaughn
Twitter: @Raheem_Devaughn
Facebook: /RaheemDevaughn






Most read news of the week
MOD SUN Signs Long Term Record And Publishing Deal With Big Noise Music Group
Rock Legends Donate Invaluable Fan Memorabilia To Support Roadie Relief!
Snypa & Lil Duke Dominate The Throne In New Music Video "No Kizzy"
Justin Bieber To Release 'Justice' Deluxe Featuring Lil Uzi Vert & Jaden Smith
Moby Announces New Album Reprise Out May 28; Featuring Kris Kristofferson, Gregory Porter + Amythyst Kiah, Skylar Grey, Mark Lanegan And More
The Oak Ridge Boys Announce New Album Front 'Porch Singin''
Genre-Jumping Indie Rockers Arts Fishing Club Ready New EP 'The Show'
D-Nice, Ne-Yo & Kent Jones Deliver An Instant Classic Jam!
Maddie & Tae's Brand-New Song "Woman You Got" Out Now


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0086291 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0020143985748291 secs