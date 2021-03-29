Brighton, UK Punks Harker Enter Into "Adulthood"



Harker are a 4 piece 'EMOGAZE' band from Brighton, UK.' New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brighton, UK punk rock powerhouse HARKER continues to roll out singles in advance of the upcoming album 'Axiom,' out April 23rd on Wiretap Records, Disconnect Disconnect Records, Shield Recordings, Fixing A Whole Records.Stream the latest single "Adulthood" here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/harker/adulthoodGuitarist/vocalist Mark Boniface tells No Echo, "'Adulthood is based on the feeling of security and identity we develop as we mature into adult life. As we experience trials and tribulations, we gain ground against the fragility that we fear. Our mortality it tests us, but we should not let this impermanence stop us from blossoming."Harker:Mark Boniface guitar & vocalsPhoebe Saunders - bass & vocalsTony Ware - guitarMatt Claxton - drumsHarker online:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HRKRUK/Twitter: https://twitter.com/HRKRUKWeb: https://www.hrkr.co.uk/Follow Wiretap Records at https://www.facebook.com/wiretaprecords.More praise for Harker:"...the first great punk record of 2018.."- AlreadyheardIts a punk thriller. Harker are gifted. Their music highlights punk at its best. Their honest heart-pullers are beautiful."- Punkanormal Activity"Reminded me of some of the early 1990s punk from the likes of Husker Du and The Meat Puppets..."- Punk Online"Dont sleep on this album; youre unlikely to find a UK punk album that hits this hard for a while now."- The Soundboard Reviews"...infectious pop-punk tunes with teeth."- ThePunkSite"we get a real Seaway meets Jimmy Eat World vibe, and thats one gnarly combo" - MOSH"a full fleshed-out ruckus punk rock assault" - Already Heard''AXIOM' is a statement of intent, a hit back against the apathy of modern living, an attack on idolization and a call for all the marginalized to take the helm  to kick against the pricks.Foundations built upon a love for pop music, while leaning into their obsession over the golden era of Dischord records & 90s college fuzz sounds. Since 2014, the band have put out releases through well-established labels, including their EP 'A Lifetime Apart' and their first full length 'No Discordance' which followed in 2018 to critical acclaim - becoming a powerful punk/emo shot to the arm for the UKs indie scene, seeing the band go on to support the likes of The Wildhearts, Mercy Union & Spanish Love Songs as well as a string of UK and international tours including a successful tour of Japan in 2019.2021 brings their sophomore effort 'Axiom' - recorded by producer Bob Cooper, the new album cuts into the state of modern living, discussing themes on isolation, social class and environmental change. Not content with sitting still in their punk-pop bubble and retracing steps, Harker have pushed against the grain with Axiom - a middle finger to force fed algorithm produced pop. It sees Harker at their most experimental yet, delving into new sonic territories evolving out of the bands earlier radio-popfuzz rooted sound - pulling in more left field influences, such as Sonic Youth, Jets To Brazil & Black Sabbath.Harker are a 4 piece 'EMOGAZE' band from Brighton, UK.'



