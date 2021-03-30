Justin Bieber's 'Peaches' Debuts At No1 On The Billboard Hot 100

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Grammy Award-winning global megastar Justin Biebers Peaches is officially the #1 song in the country, as the brand new smash hit single rockets to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart this week. Simultaneously, Biebers brand new studio album, JUSTICE, has officially become his eighth album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
Justin Bieber
makes chart history as the first ever male solo artist to debut at #1 on both the single and album charts, and the youngest artist to ever have eight #1 albums. Peaches is Biebers seventh #1 on the Hot 100.
Peaches feat. Giveon
and Daniel
Caesar had a massive first week, as the #1 Global Song this week at Spotify and Apple Music
with over 100 Million Global Streams. Justin Bieber
videos, performances and content totaled over 70 Million views on YouTube last week.
JUSTICE includes the chart-topping global smashes Holy feat. Chance TheRapper, Lonely feat. Benny Blanco, Anyone, and Hold On, which combined have garnered over two billion streams worldwide, dominating radio airplay to the tune of over 215 million in US audience alone.
The JUSTICE campaign has reasserted Justins dominance as a live performer; from his triumphant return to the live stage with his T-Mobile-sponsored NYE livestream concert, to his record breaking TikTok performance Journals Live to his stunning AR-assisted performance for Spotify, to his epic Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards set and this weeks blockbuster NPR Tiny Desk Concert, Justin has delivered undeniable, show stopping performances. Along the way, Justin has appeared as musical guest twice on Saturday Night Live, performed on The American Music
Awards, The Peoples Choice Awards, and much more.
With over 75 billion career streams and over 70 million albums sold worldwide, Justin Bieber
continues to reign as one of the biggest artists in the world. Bieber is the #1 artist on YouTube with over 60 million subscribers worldwide and has broken all global records at Spotify with over 65 million monthly listeners.