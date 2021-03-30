Justin Bieber's 'Peaches' Debuts At No1 On The Billboard Hot 100









With over 75 billion career streams and over 70 million albums sold worldwide, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy Award-winning global megastar Justin Biebers Peaches is officially the #1 song in the country, as the brand new smash hit single rockets to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart this week. Simultaneously, Biebers brand new studio album, JUSTICE, has officially become his eighth album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Justin Bieber makes chart history as the first ever male solo artist to debut at #1 on both the single and album charts, and the youngest artist to ever have eight #1 albums. Peaches is Biebers seventh #1 on the Hot 100.Peaches feat. Giveon and Daniel Caesar had a massive first week, as the #1 Global Song this week at Spotify and Apple Music with over 100 Million Global Streams. Justin Bieber videos, performances and content totaled over 70 Million views on YouTube last week.JUSTICE includes the chart-topping global smashes Holy feat. Chance TheRapper, Lonely feat. Benny Blanco, Anyone, and Hold On, which combined have garnered over two billion streams worldwide, dominating radio airplay to the tune of over 215 million in US audience alone.The JUSTICE campaign has reasserted Justins dominance as a live performer; from his triumphant return to the live stage with his T-Mobile-sponsored NYE livestream concert, to his record breaking TikTok performance Journals Live to his stunning AR-assisted performance for Spotify, to his epic Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards set and this weeks blockbuster NPR Tiny Desk Concert, Justin has delivered undeniable, show stopping performances. Along the way, Justin has appeared as musical guest twice on Saturday Night Live, performed on The American Music Awards, The Peoples Choice Awards, and much more.With over 75 billion career streams and over 70 million albums sold worldwide, Justin Bieber continues to reign as one of the biggest artists in the world. Bieber is the #1 artist on YouTube with over 60 million subscribers worldwide and has broken all global records at Spotify with over 65 million monthly listeners.



