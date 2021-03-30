Gary Numan Shares New Track 'Saints And Liars'





Saints And Liars extends the albums concept of the planet protesting and fighting back against mankinds reckless occupation. Arriving towards the end of the narrative, the song exposes humanitys hypocrisy as events reach the point of no return. If God and righteousness are so valued, how has this damage been allowed to happen?



Sonically, Saints And Liars is infused with Numans ability to contrast the bleak with the beautiful. Industrial beats march with a mechanical intensity as destructed synths shimmer and then roar to the surface. Yet the counterpoint comes in the shape of a classically towering Numan hook along with bright, heavenly synths and eerie, textured backing vocals from the experimental electronica musician

Saints And Liars is the earth drawing attention to our blind faith in religion, in a fictitious God, who in reality does nothing for us, while at the same time abusing and destroying the planet, which does everything for us says Numan. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Few artists continue to experiment with new sonic approaches and overarching conceptual themes so deep into their career, but Gary Numan has always been the type to break the mould. The synth-pop pioneers two recent singles Intruder and I Am Screaming have introduced the tone for his new album Intruder which will release on May 21st. Theyve been embraced with support from everyone from Rolling Stone to Brooklyn Vegan to Consequence of Sound, who said that I Am Screaming is dripping with dread and - in the nuances of Numans vocals - a dark hope.Saints And Liars extends the albums concept of the planet protesting and fighting back against mankinds reckless occupation. Arriving towards the end of the narrative, the song exposes humanitys hypocrisy as events reach the point of no return. If God and righteousness are so valued, how has this damage been allowed to happen?Sonically, Saints And Liars is infused with Numans ability to contrast the bleak with the beautiful. Industrial beats march with a mechanical intensity as destructed synths shimmer and then roar to the surface. Yet the counterpoint comes in the shape of a classically towering Numan hook along with bright, heavenly synths and eerie, textured backing vocals from the experimental electronica musician Gazelle Twin.Saints And Liars is the earth drawing attention to our blind faith in religion, in a fictitious God, who in reality does nothing for us, while at the same time abusing and destroying the planet, which does everything for us says Numan.



