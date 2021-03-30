Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 30/03/2021

Gary Numan Shares New Track 'Saints And Liars'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Few artists continue to experiment with new sonic approaches and overarching conceptual themes so deep into their career, but Gary Numan has always been the type to break the mould. The synth-pop pioneers two recent singles Intruder and I Am Screaming have introduced the tone for his new album Intruder which will release on May 21st. Theyve been embraced with support from everyone from Rolling Stone to Brooklyn Vegan to Consequence of Sound, who said that I Am Screaming is dripping with dread and - in the nuances of Numans vocals - a dark hope.

Saints And Liars extends the albums concept of the planet protesting and fighting back against mankinds reckless occupation. Arriving towards the end of the narrative, the song exposes humanitys hypocrisy as events reach the point of no return. If God and righteousness are so valued, how has this damage been allowed to happen?

Sonically, Saints And Liars is infused with Numans ability to contrast the bleak with the beautiful. Industrial beats march with a mechanical intensity as destructed synths shimmer and then roar to the surface. Yet the counterpoint comes in the shape of a classically towering Numan hook along with bright, heavenly synths and eerie, textured backing vocals from the experimental electronica musician Gazelle Twin.
Saints And Liars is the earth drawing attention to our blind faith in religion, in a fictitious God, who in reality does nothing for us, while at the same time abusing and destroying the planet, which does everything for us says Numan.






Most read news of the week
MOD SUN Signs Long Term Record And Publishing Deal With Big Noise Music Group
Snypa & Lil Duke Dominate The Throne In New Music Video "No Kizzy"
Moby Announces New Album Reprise Out May 28; Featuring Kris Kristofferson, Gregory Porter + Amythyst Kiah, Skylar Grey, Mark Lanegan And More
Music Got Me Here Screening Free For Brain Injury Awareness Month
Justin Bieber To Release 'Justice' Deluxe Featuring Lil Uzi Vert & Jaden Smith
Cerissa McQueen Pairs With Legendary Musical Producer Myron McKinley On Single Release, 'Your Love Is Amazing'
The Oak Ridge Boys Announce New Album Front 'Porch Singin''
Maddie & Tae's Brand-New Song "Woman You Got" Out Now
Genre-Jumping Indie Rockers Arts Fishing Club Ready New EP 'The Show'


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0091159 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0027010440826416 secs