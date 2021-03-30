Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 30/03/2021

Griff Clawson Releases New Single 'Things You Said'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, SoCal singer/songwriter Griff Clawson is releasing his third single, "Things You Said," independently. On "Things You Said" Clawson remarks: ""Things You Said" is really the song that helped me get over the ledge to start releasing music. It was the first song that I felt confident about that also felt true to myself. For me the song captures the feeling of confusion when words people once spoke to each other no longer ring true, and takes you through some scenes of personal story and how I felt coming off of a (metaphorical) high with somebody." - Griff Clawson

"Things You Said" comes at the heels of Clawson's breakout pop record "Chasing Highs," and marks his third release of 2021. Clawson made waves in 2020 after exploding onto the scene with vocal features on tracks produced by DJ global-stars such as ARTY, Matoma, Devault, Manilla Killa and Boombox Cartel.

Side-stepping away from big collaborations, Clawson is trailblazing his own path as an alternative force in pop music with the launch of his solo project. In an alternative 2020 without COVID-19, Billboard is confident that his track with EDM heavyweight ARTY "You're Not Alone" would be "one of the summer's favored mainstage anthems..."

In moving the focus of his career to releasing his own singles, Clawson is poised to explode in 2021.






