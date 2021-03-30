Hope Tala Releases Live Performance Videos With VEVO DSCVR





The boldest personalities exert the biggest impact. A clever west Londoner whose passions run the gamut from classic literature to nineties flicks, Hope Tala immediately asserts herself as a bold presence. Twisting up turn-of-the-century R&B with Bossa Nova bliss, the UK singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist daydreams about girls who aren't afraid of fistfights, tackles heartache without fear, and muses over the kind of love reserved for the big screen in her music. After posting up 20 million-plus streams independently and garnering acclaim from Rolling Stone, Complex, Vogue UK, and Vice UK, she answers an important question with action on her 2020 EP, Girl Eats Sun.



"Why have a life if you're not going to do something crazy and make a difference in the world?" she ponders. "In the past two years, I've discovered music is the most impactful way for me to do that."







The phrase Girl Eats Sun speaks to a crucial life decision. "When I finished my degree, I was supposed to be going to Cambridge to pursue a master's degree," she says. "Last minute, I decided against it. I had an opportunity to do music full-time. If you're eating the sun, you can take the heat. Everyone had better watch out for you, because you're ready to really achieve something. The title represents going for it." In the end, Hope goes for it with everything she does and leaves a lasting imprint. "I just want people to make my songs their own," she leaves off. "If you connect with it in any way, that's cool with me. I always felt destined to make music. It's my duty to see this through."



"All My Girls Like To Fight" and "Easy To Love Me" are now streaming on all platforms. Styled by Jason Rembert, Hope wears New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of Hope Tala's DSCVR performances of "All My Girls Like To Fight" and "Easy To Love Me" off her new EP Girl Eats Sun via Republic Records. Vevo DSCVR focuses on the development of emerging artists, through performance content and careful curation. Vevo has a long history of helping emerging artists break through to new and wider audiences. Past alumni of Vevo's DSCVR series include Billie Eilish, 24KGoldn and Ashnikko. Vevo is committed to working with artists at an early stage of their career to create unique content that brings their music to life visually and provides exposure to new audiences through the platform.

Music has surrounded Hope for as long as she can remember. Every Saturday growing up she attended music school, learning the clarinet and performing in orchestras and wind bands. As part of an audio class, she learned Logic, and at 14-years-old, she taught herself guitar. Upon gaining proficiency with recording, she uploaded "Peace Freestyle" to Soundcloud in 2016. Following a post by Instagram creative platform Art Hoe Collective, Illegal Civilization founder Mikey Alfred discovered the track and spun it on Pharrell's Apple Music Beats 1 radio show. This recognition made Hope realize she "could pursue music as more than just a hobby." 2018 saw the release of her Starry Ache EP, and released her Sensitive Soul EP a year later. "Jealous," "Anywhere," and "D.T.M." each gained traction on DSPs as "Lovestained" eclipsed 18.2 million streams. Rolling Stone placed the latter at #8 on its "50 Best Songs of 2019." Everything paved the way for Girl Eats Sun, released in 2020.

"All My Girls Like To Fight" and "Easy To Love Me" are now streaming on all platforms. Styled by Jason Rembert, Hope wears Chloe in her "All My Girls Like To Fight" performance and Chanel in "Easy To Love Me." Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.




