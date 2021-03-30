Grady Releases New Single 'All In'



Every Grady song released is another page out of his audiovisual diary hinged around his journey playing it cool to fearing commitment to genuinely searching for love. Every verse comes from a personal experience that undoubtedly leaves an imprint on millennial and Gen Z listeners with it's all-too-relatable lyrics and electrifying sonics. With plenty of tracks to come in 2021, Grady is sure to dominate your playlists throughout the year, so watch this space... New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After a year stuck inside and maintaining 6-feet, LA-based alt-pop artist Grady is done playing games and looking for true connection in new single " All In " out now via TMWRK Records."You hear all the time, 'Don't double text, don't simp, don't be thirsty.' 'All In' is the opposite of all those new rules, it's just - "f it, I like you, I'm all in."100% written and produced by Grady, " All In " is fully loaded with exhilaration only a new romance can bring. The song (mixed and mastered by Diego Ferrera) is the antithesis of hookup culture and a refreshing reminder to listen to your heart over the ridiculous unwritten laws of dating. "It's a song about that moment you know in your heart that you want to take a relationship with someone to the next level," he notes, "Love makes people do silly things, but if you really feel it, sometimes you just don't care how silly you make yourself look."The singer-songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist delivers a track bursting at the seams with day-long pool parties, dripping popsicles, and neighborhood cookouts. Coming off of a year of restricted socialization, " All In " serves as the ultimate summer pre-game anthem. "I think the summer of 2021 is going to be the summer of unbridled love, with the world (hopefully) opening back up, and people yearning to see each other again in person," Grady reflects, "I just want to make music that makes people feel happy and optimistic for the future."Grady is unmistakably himself. Influenced by Beck at an early age, he was drawn to writing music out of his cerebral consciousness. His dynamic storytelling in his music has resonated deeply with fans, resulting in 40 million collective streams and counting. His listenership has peaked over 1 million on Spotify, with tracks landing on the US Viral Charts, New Music Friday, Bedroom Pop, Feelgood Indie, Indie Pop, Lorem, text me back, young & free, the cover of Fresh Finds: Pop, among others. Since his arrival, Grady has co-written, produced, and collaborated with incredible talent including Ant Saunders (" Spoiled "), Bryce Vine ("Problems"), Noah Cyrus ("All Three"), The Chainsmokers and Kygo (" Family "), and Whethan, to name a few. In just two years, Grady has cemented himself as a rising star, heralding critical acclaim from the likes of All Things Go, Clash, Elevator Mag, Ones To Watch, The Line of Best Fit, Variance Magazine, and more.Every Grady song released is another page out of his audiovisual diary hinged around his journey playing it cool to fearing commitment to genuinely searching for love. Every verse comes from a personal experience that undoubtedly leaves an imprint on millennial and Gen Z listeners with it's all-too-relatable lyrics and electrifying sonics. With plenty of tracks to come in 2021, Grady is sure to dominate your playlists throughout the year, so watch this space...



