Movies 31/03/2021

Film Starring DMX, Nas, Rick Ross & Uncle Luke, Now Being Shopped For Distribution By Makena's Talent Agency

Film Starring DMX, Nas, Rick Ross & Uncle Luke, Now Being Shopped For Distribution By Makena's Talent Agency
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ty'Kisha Jones is in pre-production on a film starring DMX, Nas, Rick Ross and Uncle Luke called "I Want It All."

Premise: After watching their father die as teenage boys, DMX's character and his older brother are torn between two different lifestyles of music and the streets. Nas will play DMX's best friend, while Ross and his crew will play the role of their rivalry.

"I Want It All," will be directed by Michael Pinckney, which will be shot entirely in Atlanta, Georgia. Scott Hansen will work alongside Ty'Kisha Jones as producer, John Gibbons will be the music producer.

Ty'Kisha Jones stated, "I will be honoring the past and present at the same time when it comes to hip hop, which is why I chose well known artists from all age groups."






