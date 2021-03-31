LiveXLive's Music Lives Festival Garnered Nearly 28 Million Livestream Views Over Three Days Of Non-Stop Music From 130 Global Artists, In Over 179 Countries









"Though the world is beginning to open up in many places, much of the globe continues to be on partial stay at home.



Over the course of 72 hours, LiveXLive's proprietary technology and platforms, along with partners Lomotif and VICE, provided an immersive experience in over 179 countries. This year







Hosts Andrea Helfrich, Ayyde Vargas, Carly Henderson, and Charles McBee produced exceptional behind-the-scenes experiences, rapid-fire news, interviews, and live engagement throughout the

To view the full list of artists that participated in 'Music Lives' visit



Highlights from Artists' appearances included:



Davido performing from Lagos

Fiji Blue and Maty Noyes gave standout performances as break-out new artists

Celebration of Women's History month in partnership with HardRock and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit with a curated block of emerging female performances live from the Hard Rock Cafe, Nashville, Tennessee. Artists included Emily Weisband,

LiveXLive's recent democratize Self Made competition provided a stage for its 8 contestants, including rising indie-pop artists Kees, who hails from Los Angeles.



LiveXLive has the first talent-centric platform focused on superfans and building long-term franchises in audio music, podcasting, OTT linear channels, PPV, and live streaming. Its model includes multiple monetization paths including subscription, advertising, sponsorship, merchandise sales, licensing, and ticketing. For the 2021 Fiscal Year, LiveXLive has earned over 147 Million views in live streaming events alone. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) LiveXLive Media (NASQAD: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for live-stream and on-demand audio, video, and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne, Slacker Radio, React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions, announced today streaming metrics and views from its second annual hosted 'Music Lives' nonstop live-streamed music festival featuring 130+ artists held from Friday, March 26th through Monday, March 30th, 2021. The festival was sponsored by Lomotif as Global Presenting Partner and Monster Energy Drink, and distributed on LiveXLive, Lomotif and VICE. Music Lives provided the fans not only with an authentic virtual space for new music discovery, but also for the up-and-coming artists to be able to connect with new listeners on a deeper level than before. Festivals provide so much for music lovers and the artists who play them, but with LiveXLive's Music Lives, they also allow the artists/fans to fully immerse themselves in high-quality production and to feel more connected to each other than ever before."Though the world is beginning to open up in many places, much of the globe continues to be on partial stay at home. Music Lives gave music fans from the four corners of the globe an opportunity to discover new artists while listening to superstars and chatting with other fans. We envision LiveXLive and live concerts to live side by side in the future as we move towards in-person performances. Our flywheel provides artists an opportunity to maximize their superfans' desires to engage and transact with them, now and in the future. We could not be happier with these results from Music Lives," stated Robert Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveXLive.Over the course of 72 hours, LiveXLive's proprietary technology and platforms, along with partners Lomotif and VICE, provided an immersive experience in over 179 countries. This year Music Lives artists' social media posts reached a total audience of 176 million. Viewers engaged with over 464,000 comments, likes and interactions throughout the event across social media; a 170% growth from the previous year. The event was simulcasted across mobile, digital, and linear channels, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon, Sling, STIRR, YouTube, Twitch and Facebook, as well as cross-promoted directly to the artists' social media channels. Music Lives was the first festival to release an official festival poster as an NFT (non-fungible token), selling the first token within minutes of going live. Additionally, all 'Music Lives' performances promoted and drove contributions to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, benefiting music industry workers who have been negatively impacted by the global pandemic. MusiCares is a non-profit organization that has provided more than $60 million in health, financial, and rehabilitation resources to music people in times of need. Donations can still be made by texting "live" to 707070.Hosts Andrea Helfrich, Ayyde Vargas, Carly Henderson, and Charles McBee produced exceptional behind-the-scenes experiences, rapid-fire news, interviews, and live engagement throughout the Music Lives weekend.To view the full list of artists that participated in 'Music Lives' visit Music Lives line-up.Highlights from Artists' appearances included: John Mayer performing an acoustic version of "New Light" along with his own social media posting going viralDavido performing from LagosFiji Blue and Maty Noyes gave standout performances as break-out new artistsCelebration of Women's History month in partnership with HardRock and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit with a curated block of emerging female performances live from the Hard Rock Cafe, Nashville, Tennessee. Artists included Emily Weisband, Lauren Weintraub and Grace Gibson.LiveXLive's recent democratize Self Made competition provided a stage for its 8 contestants, including rising indie-pop artists Kees, who hails from Los Angeles.LiveXLive has the first talent-centric platform focused on superfans and building long-term franchises in audio music, podcasting, OTT linear channels, PPV, and live streaming. Its model includes multiple monetization paths including subscription, advertising, sponsorship, merchandise sales, licensing, and ticketing. For the 2021 Fiscal Year, LiveXLive has earned over 147 Million views in live streaming events alone.



