deadmau5 Offers Debut Single For hau5trap With 'Nextra'

Joel Zimmerman, more commonly known as deadmau5 (pronounced 'dead mouse'), is one of the world's most respected electronic music producers of modern times. Enjoying international chart success with his platinum-certified single "Ghosts 'n' Stuff," as well as "Professional Griefers," "Sofi Needs A Ladder" and "I Remember," he has also released seven critically acclaimed albums: an orchestral album wheres the drop?, W:/2016ALBUM/ and > album title goes here < (both reached #1 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Chart), 4×4=12 (recognized for having sold well over 1,000,000 copies in the U.S.), For Lack Of A Better Name, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Earlier this month, deadmau5 announced his new label venture hau5trap: a multifaceted home for global electronic pioneers within the house music space. Yesterday, March 29 he offered his first single release for the label with Nextra.deadmau5 flexes his versatile production skills for his first hau5trap release. The six-minute long instrumental with its intricate synthwork and precision-guided beats lends itself to those late-night clubbing moments soon to come. Ive been dabling with this track on and off for a while, shares deadmau5. When I started to put together hau5trap I had this one in mind for its release. Its flow sits well for something in the house vein.Focusing on textural, groove driven, melodic sounds, hau5trap is the new premier collective for the who's who of who's next in all things house.Joel Zimmerman, more commonly known as deadmau5 (pronounced 'dead mouse'), is one of the world's most respected electronic music producers of modern times. Enjoying international chart success with his platinum-certified single "Ghosts 'n' Stuff," as well as "Professional Griefers," "Sofi Needs A Ladder" and "I Remember," he has also released seven critically acclaimed albums: an orchestral album wheres the drop?, W:/2016ALBUM/ and > album title goes here < (both reached #1 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Chart), 4×4=12 (recognized for having sold well over 1,000,000 copies in the U.S.), For Lack Of A Better Name, Random Album Title and while(1<2). The multiple JUNO Award-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated artist's ability to push the boundaries of his talent grows at an equal rate to his fan base, which counts 15 million and more over his combined social media channels. His latest music offerings which include original productions, remixes and collaborations with featured guests like Rob Swire (Monophobia), Lights (Drama Free), Shotty Horroh, Scene of Action and more can be found on the mau5ville: level 1, 2 & 3 series. In 2019 deadmau5 completed his first ever film score for the Jonas Akerlund-directed spy thriller Polar available worldwide now via Netflix with its soundtrack released on mau5trap as well as celebrated the release of heres the drop!, an album of remixes of material from his 2018 orchestral album wheres the drop? For it, plenty of revered tastemakers such as Morgan Page, Matt Lange, PEEKABOO, Mr. Bill and more have been tapped for their talents to make this remix album a cerebral journey through sound. Over the course of his extraordinarily successful U.S. cubev3 tour late 2019/early 2020 which ranked in the Top 10 of Pollstars top tours globally, deadmau5 released a trilogy of singles. FALL, COASTED and SATRN were new material featured as part of his new live show complimenting the most complex production he has ever presented. His latest releases Pomegranate with The Neptunes, Bridged By A Lightwave with Kiesza and Channel 43 with Wolfgang Gartner are out now.



