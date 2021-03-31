Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 31/03/2021

Strawberry Hill Records Releases New Music From Morris Mills And The Assembly

Strawberry Hill Records Releases New Music From Morris Mills And The Assembly
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Strawberry Hill Records is set to drop "Je Ne Sais Qoui," the latest electric contribution to Rock and Funk from eclectic singer-songwriter, Morris Mills. The new single "Uptown" is now available on all digital platforms.
Morris Mills and his new band The Assembly are set to release the highly anticipated 10-track follow up to his acclaimed 3rd album, Revival (2020).

With its official album release date set for June 8, 2021, "Uptown," the fiery new release reimagining Prince's cult classic hit from his 1980's album "Dirty Mind," is available on the Bandcamp and Strawberry Hill Records websites. While its lyrics call into question people's social and moral convictions, its message is delivered with the finesse of fine production.

With roots in both Texas and Chicago, Morris Mills naturally grew into life as a musician. He instinctively gravitated towards the complexities of Chicago's famous music scene, while using it as a survival tactic in the face of family and societal struggles and as a means to thrive into his own as an artist. Compelled by his artistry, he took the next step in his career by moving to L.A.

His journey is evident in "Revival," the multi-talented musician's most self-actualized work to date. Howard Dukes from SoulTracks likened Mills' sound to that of the late, great Prince Rogers Nelson, while highlighting his personal range. Dukes also went on to say: "If those inspired by him are to be judged, it will be on the basis of their musicianship, artistry and their willingness to blast through whatever boundaries and limits placed before them. On that score, Mills is a worthy protégé." Also noteworthy is the album's thematic range from love, protest and God.

With its masterful production, matching that of Mills' Soul Patrol award-winning studio release "Beautified" (2011), combined with the artist's undeniable growth, "Je Ne Sais Qoui" is sure to generate nomination buzz following its fast-approaching debut.

Instagram - https://instagram.com/morrismills
Twitter - https://twitter.com/morrismillsla
Strawberry Hills Records - https://strawberryhillrecords.com
https://open.spotify.com/album/5b4LbTMfSVfjTCYaqjrmfE?si=RNXaNTLPRkCLSianx0irvQ






