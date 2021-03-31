London Rapper Ultra_eko Embraces Inner Transformation In New Single 'Phoenix Rising'





soundcloud.com/ultraeko New York, NY (Top40 Charts) London rapper Ultra_eko is set to release his new track Phoenix Rising on Friday 23rd April 2021 as the lead single off his upcoming record Revelation. Produced and engineered by Subsequel, the entire album took eight weeks to complete, with recording sessions at Pirate Studios in Earlsfield and his home during lockdown. Ultra_eko has released an EP and three critically acclaimed albums, drawing the attention of Vents Mag, HipHopSince1987 and Urbanista. Additionally, his works were selected for Repost Exchanges best tracks of the year podcasts for 2019 and 2020.Aiming to release his finest body of work yet, Ultra_eko delivers Phoenix Rising as the musical embodiment of his dominant dark themes and captivating narratives. The crisp production directs the full attention to his precise rapping and standout wordplays, with simplistic and menacing beats providing the appropriate vibe and perfect backdrop for Ultra_eko to fully unveil his standout prose and masterful flow. The ambitious artist says the following about Phoenix Rising:What I like about this track is that it is not defeatist; it is about fighting back against perceived injustices. It is about timing inward to find strength and a sense of worth. The idea of burning everything to the ground need not be taken literally, but as a metaphor for the transformation of the self, new beginnings.Born and raised in a working class family in West Croydon, Ultra_ekos turbulent life has shaped him into a master storyteller and street poet with sharp tongue and steady flow. From bootlegging beer in France and smuggling cigarettes in Luxembourg, through to helping at his fathers market stall and looking after his own two sons, the daily grind has pushed him between addictions and spiritual awakening, culminating in making music and writing prose as means of escape and inner transformation. Having studied creative writing and psychology, his rich narratives reflect the struggles of ordinary men and those opportunities to grow and change.With musical influences as diverse as his own life, Ultra_eko finds inspiration in both hip-hop heavyweights like Skepta and Eminem, as well as rock legends such as Blur and Pink Floyd. With the full-length Revelation due to come out later this year, follow his social for further updates on new music and events.linktr.ee/Ultraekowww.instagram.com/ultra_ekotwitter.com/ultra_ekosoundcloud.com/ultraeko



