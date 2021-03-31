Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 31/03/2021

Victoria Hoffman Releases Indie Confessional 'Hopeless Love'

Victoria Hoffman Releases Indie Confessional 'Hopeless Love'
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Now based in Nottingham, via the unlikely route of Nigeria and Greece, Victoria Hoffmans new single, Hopeless Love, is released on 5th April and captures her indie-folk style and confessional lyrics.

Having only started writing songs in 2018, Hopeless Love is her third single and comes ahead of a proposed debut album release in the Summer.

This is a song about boy who sees girl on a bus and they have an instant connection. They both were in a relationship already, which makes things even more dramatic. They were seeing each other secretly, hoping they wont get caught  unfortunately, it didnt last long, the girl had to move away, and a few years later, she is married with kids and she is thinking of what it could have been, hitting that she would like to meet the guy again.

Having been born in Nigeria, Victoria grew up in Greece before moving to her current home in Nottinghamshire.

Though her family were all based in the field of medicine, she was determined to become a singer songwriter, a choice which whilst met with amusement found more barbed criticism online, where she was criticised for making music in such a wide variety of genres, not what they saw as more fitting for a black musician  R&B or Soul.

These prejudices have only helped to fuel her desire to make the music SHE wants to make, the latest being Hopeless Love.

spoti.fi/39rhS19
www.instagram.com/victoriahoffmannofficial
victoriahoffmann90.wixsite.com/website-1






Most read news of the week
Crack The Sky Singer/Multi-Instrumentalist John Palumbo Tells Tales From Tinsel Town On 5th Solo Album "Hollywood Blvd," Due Out May 21
Maddie & Tae's Brand-New Song "Woman You Got" Out Now
Herb Alpert Releases New Song 'Zoo Train 21'
The Swedish Artist ME Releases Her Stunning Pop Single 'Me And My Follower'
The Weeknd's New Song Will Release As NFT
"Lonely" The Second Single From The Pride Album By Jazz Artist Aaron Myers
Brighton, UK Punks Harker Enter Into "Adulthood"
Kelly Price Is Having A "Dance Party"
Justin Bieber's 'Peaches' Debuts At No1 On The Billboard Hot 100


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0080440 secs // 4 () queries in 0.001777172088623 secs