East Coast Hip-Hop Artist Leron Lamar Drops His Latest Project 'Amazon'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Leron Lamar is an emerging hip-hop artist and producer from Asbury Park, New Jersey. Formerly known as Top Prospekt, Leron is set to make waves in the music industry with his unparalleled sound and style. Inspired by his life experiences, Leron Lamar radiates an energy-filled aura through his music. From losing his job to be homeless, amongst other things like hardships, envy, broken relationships, and love, Leron has a story to tell through his sound. Moreover, he seeks to push the envelope and bridge various elements from different genres to make a well-rounded, dynamic style that is truly his own and will inspire people around the world. The talented musician is fueled by his passion for music, and his desire to create a unique sound that will make an impact on people. Leron Lamar is an artist to keep an eye on and ear out for. He is set to cement himself in the music industry for years to come. Be sure to connect with Leron on all social media and digital music platforms.



