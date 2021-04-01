Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 01/04/2021

East Coast Hip-Hop Artist Leron Lamar Drops His Latest Project 'Amazon'

East Coast Hip-Hop Artist Leron Lamar Drops His Latest Project 'Amazon'
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Leron Lamar is an emerging hip-hop artist and producer from Asbury Park, New Jersey. Formerly known as Top Prospekt, Leron is set to make waves in the music industry with his unparalleled sound and style. Inspired by his life experiences, Leron Lamar radiates an energy-filled aura through his music. From losing his job to be homeless, amongst other things like hardships, envy, broken relationships, and love, Leron has a story to tell through his sound. Moreover, he seeks to push the envelope and bridge various elements from different genres to make a well-rounded, dynamic style that is truly his own and will inspire people around the world. The talented musician is fueled by his passion for music, and his desire to create a unique sound that will make an impact on people. Leron Lamar is an artist to keep an eye on and ear out for. He is set to cement himself in the music industry for years to come. Be sure to connect with Leron on all social media and digital music platforms.

www.instagram.com/leronlamar
www.soundcloud.com/leronlamar
www.facebook.com/leronlamar
open.spotify.com/artist/7hQhGFrQGN70Eaaetiuj7r






Most read news of the week
Crack The Sky Singer/Multi-Instrumentalist John Palumbo Tells Tales From Tinsel Town On 5th Solo Album "Hollywood Blvd," Due Out May 21
The Swedish Artist ME Releases Her Stunning Pop Single 'Me And My Follower'
"Lonely" The Second Single From The Pride Album By Jazz Artist Aaron Myers
Brighton, UK Punks Harker Enter Into "Adulthood"
Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, And Jon Randall Release New Song "Am I Right Or Amarillo" From The Marfa Tapes
Justin Bieber's 'Peaches' Debuts At No1 On The Billboard Hot 100
Riah Knight Releases 'Lament To Love' On Get Together
Pressure - Path Of A Shadow
Lil Tjay Reveals 'Destined 2 Win' Tracklist


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0084381 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0025861263275146 secs