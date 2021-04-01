Award-Winning Canadian Soul Singer Melanie Durrant Releases Her New R&B Single 'Listen'



Produced by Statik Selektah (worked alongside Nas and Wiz Khalifa), "



Durrant's last album, Anticipation, has garnered over 3.7 million Spotify streams worldwide. It peaked at #5 on the Canadian iTunes R&B chart, landed a #1 spot on campus radio, and saw a Top 20 spot on The



"



"Listen is about an emotionally abusive relationship coming to an end," explains Durrant. The song was written to bring awareness to toxic situations in relationships."

"



Born and raised in Toronto, Melanie attended the Earl Haig School of the Arts. She trained at the Royal Conservatory of



Melanie's last album Anticipation has been streamed over 3.7 million times world-wide. It peaked at #5 on the Canadian iTunes R&B chart, landed a #1 spot on campus radio, and saw a Top 20 spot on the national Earshot! Chart. The album garnered a list of accolades for Melanie including 2 Juno nominations and a



This multi-talented artist was also a featured performer in the Canadian production of Rent. In addition to performing her own shows for audiences across Canada and the U.S., Melanie Durrant has shared the stage alongside Fantasia, Jay Z, 50 Cent, Jill Scott, Common, Sean Paul, Cissy Houston, as well as many of Canadas top artists. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Award-winning R&B artist, Melanie Durrant, has officially released her latest single, "Listen."Produced by Statik Selektah (worked alongside Nas and Wiz Khalifa), " Listen " is embodied with emotion and perfectly encompasses a 90's hip-hop and R&B sound. Since 2013, Durrant has received three JUNO Award nominations. In 2013, "Made For Love" was nominated for Reggae Single of the Year, in 2014 her second single "Gone" was nominated for R&B/Soul Recording of the Year, and in 2015 Durrant picked up another nod in the R&B/Soul category with her single "Four Seasons.'' She was also nominated for Soul/R&B Artist or Group of the Year at the 2015 SirusXM Indie Awards.Durrant's last album, Anticipation, has garnered over 3.7 million Spotify streams worldwide. It peaked at #5 on the Canadian iTunes R&B chart, landed a #1 spot on campus radio, and saw a Top 20 spot on The National earshot chart. Her single " Goodbye " was selected for a major ad campaign and was broadcasted in 27 countries. The Toronto-native has headlined multiple festival appearances including the Montreal Jazzfest, Toronto Beaches Jazzfest, and has shared the stage alongside Jay-Z, 50 Cent, Jill Scott, Fantasia, Alessia Cara, Cissy Houston, Sean Paul, Common, and many other top acts. Listen " is the first single off Melanie's upcoming album, Where I'm At, slated for release this May. The R&B track embodies raw emotions, and the lyrical styling tells the story of toxic relationships and how emotional abuse is more common than we think. Melanie wants to use this single to raise awareness to the toxicity found within relationships and to give empowerment to those who feel trapped. With a sound that pays homage to the classic 90's R&B vibe and sound, " Listen " is a soulful yet upbeat melodic track with an edgy hip-hop vibe."Listen is about an emotionally abusive relationship coming to an end," explains Durrant. The song was written to bring awareness to toxic situations in relationships." Listen " is now streaming across all platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and more.Born and raised in Toronto, Melanie attended the Earl Haig School of the Arts. She trained at the Royal Conservatory of Music and worked on an eclectic array of projects before she became an alternative hip-hop soul artist. Citing influences that range from the soulful swoon of Minne Ripperton, to the powerful voice of Aretha Franklin, to the mercy me melodies of Marvin Gaye, the radiant singer/songwriter has no problems crashing through the wall of sound.Melanie's last album Anticipation has been streamed over 3.7 million times world-wide. It peaked at #5 on the Canadian iTunes R&B chart, landed a #1 spot on campus radio, and saw a Top 20 spot on the national Earshot! Chart. The album garnered a list of accolades for Melanie including 2 Juno nominations and a Sirius XM Indie Award nomination. Her single " Goodbye " was selected for a major ad campaign and was broadcasted in 27 countries. Melanie has headlined multiple festivals including the Montreal Jazzfest and Toronto Beaches Jazzfest.This multi-talented artist was also a featured performer in the Canadian production of Rent. In addition to performing her own shows for audiences across Canada and the U.S., Melanie Durrant has shared the stage alongside Fantasia, Jay Z, 50 Cent, Jill Scott, Common, Sean Paul, Cissy Houston, as well as many of Canadas top artists.



