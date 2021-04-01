Emma Negrete's Debut EP Algorithms Out Now!

Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) LA soulful pop vocalist Emma Negrete (pronounced neg-ret-ay) has released her debut EP Algorithms via Business Records, available to stream now on all DSPs worldwide. The EP is a depiction of Emmas experiences and realizations from her travels, specifically from when she spent a year singing abroad in China, where she was greatly humbled and forced to face her darkest truths.

So excited to finally share this extension of my soul and newfound philosophies throughout personal experiences of trauma, travel, truth, and triumph. Algorithms is about taking control of your life path, escaping fears, excuses, and the pressures of society, says Emma.

KCRW praised the EP's first single, "Lost In Translation" and American Songwriter took notice of Negrete's prowess as not just a vocalist, but a lyricist too. One of Los Angeles newest singer-songwriters, Negrete is a multi-faceted creator with a vintage style and distinct perspective. Each phrase is an actuality, and her soulful voice draws inspiration from classic singers like Stevie Wonder, Ella Fitzgerald and Stevie Nicks, to modern legends like Beyoncé and Lauryn Hill.

The six-song EP kicks off with Strawberry Moon, an alluring angelic tune leading into Magma, an upbeat dance track showcasing Negretes passionate voice and ability to connect to her own words. Algorithms then carries on with the EPs first single Lost in Translation'' which captures the songstress as she navigates love, where it all went wrong, and the uncomfortable truth that she too is to blame for it falling apart. Next on the EP is the moody and seductive, Absent, and then the melancholic and ethereal, Living In The Post, an introspective track with an elevating chorus. The EP finishes with Blue Dreamin which is an incredible, multi-tracked acapella performance with a melody that pays homage to Grover Washington Jr.s 80s smash hit, Just The Two Of Us.

I write at my best when I am very passionate about particular philosophies that stem from self - realizations and a change in perspective, Emma explains. I find that if I have purposeful lyrics first, everything else will fall into place.

Negrete has been performing on stage since age 7 growing up in Des Moines, Iowa. After studying opera as a teen, she went on to join the Jazz Conservatory at Chicago College of Performing Arts. Although her path hasnt been an easy one  Negrete traveled hard roads and those experiences and realizations form the backbone of Negrete's songs on Algorithms.

In support of the EP, an official music video for Magma will be released this month. For more information on Emma Negrete, visit her websites below.
Heres your chance to experience a new fresh sound, with sophisticated musicianship and a penchant for experimentations. Welcome to Emmas world
Algorithms is available now to stream/purchase. Visit https://linktr.ee/emmanegrete_algorithms to listen.






