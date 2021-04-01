Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Charts / Awards 01/04/2021

Lianne La Havas Nominated For BRIT Award For Female Solo Artist

Lianne La Havas Nominated For BRIT Award For Female Solo Artist
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Congratulations to Lianne La Havas, who has been nominated for a BRIT Award for Female Solo Artist for her new, self-titled album. Also nominated in the category are Arlo Parks, Celeste, Dua Lipa, and Jessie Ware. The 2021 BRIT Awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday, May 11, at The O2 Arena in London, broadcast on ITV and hosted by Jack Whitehall.

Lianne La Havas's self-titled, third album spans the arc of a relationship. "What plays a big role in the album is the idea of the life cycle of plants and nature - equating this journey with a seasonal thing that blooms, thrives, goes away, and comes back even stronger," she says. Its musical references are as varied as Milton Nascimento, Joni Mitchell, Jaco Pastorious, Al Green, and Destinys Child. In keeping with the album's intimate feel, everyone who contributed is a trusted collaborator, including longtime songwriting ally Matt Hales, co-producer Beni Giles, and guest co-producer Mura Masa.






