Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 01/04/2021

Dayglow Shares New Song 'Woah Man'

Dayglow Shares New Song 'Woah Man'

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Earlier this month Dayglow was announced to play in the upcoming season for the iconic Austin City Limits TV program. It was a big moment for the Texas-native and shows an artist poised for the next phase of what has already been an exciting career. He will join Brittany Howard, Leon Bridges, Jon Batiste and more. It will be his second TV performance of the year after he made his Late Night Debut on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to play his smash hit "Can I Call You Tonight".

Today Dayglow, also known as 21-year-old Sloan Struble, shares the third single off of his forthcoming new album Harmony House (set for release on May 21st on Struble's own Very Nice Records in partnership with AWAL), "Woah Man."

The release of "Woah Man" follows the lead single "Close To You," which has been streamed almost 20 millions times since it's release earlier this year. The song is reminiscent of the iconic whimsy of 80's pop duets, drawing heavily on some unlikely influences such as Whitney Houston, Patti Labelle, and Michael McDonald, as well as "Something," a David Byrne-inspired track about the sometimes overwhelming experience of contemporary life as it's lived both digitally and IRL.






Most read news of the week
The Swedish Artist ME Releases Her Stunning Pop Single 'Me And My Follower'
"Lonely" The Second Single From The Pride Album By Jazz Artist Aaron Myers
Brighton, UK Punks Harker Enter Into "Adulthood"
Justin Bieber's 'Peaches' Debuts At No1 On The Billboard Hot 100
'Chasing Whiskey' Documentary Brings The Untold Story Of Jack Daniel's To iTunes, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube - April 2021
Riah Knight Releases 'Lament To Love' On Get Together
Grady Releases New Single 'All In'
Lil Tjay Reveals 'Destined 2 Win' Tracklist
Pressure - Path Of A Shadow


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0100629 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0015251636505127 secs