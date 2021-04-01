Waterparks Release New Single + Video 'Numb'





The "Numb" release comes on the heels of a massive album announcement and the "Snow Globe" single and video release. Waterparks' new album Greatest Hits is set to release May 21. This album has been massively anticipated by fans, and everyone is ready for a new body of work from Waterparks. The band is ready too, and they are revving up for a whole new era. This past Saturday, the guys went on *virtual* tour for their livestream performance - The Anti-Tour, which was a super fun way for the guys to connect with fans and share live music, even if they couldn't do it in person. Waterparks are back in full force and ready to share more of their brilliant music with fans.



Waterparks never sit still. The Houston trio-Awsten Knight [vocals, guitar], Otto Wood [drums], and Geoff Wigington [guitar]-manically move forward, shucking and jiving between fits of rock, alternative, and electronic with pop ambition and hip-hop's bold and blatant disregard for the rules.

Waterparks has garnered a cult following for their animated musical stylings. The guys have garnered 250 million streams on Spotify and over 175,000 US album sales to date. 2019's FANDOM elevated them to new critical and commercial peaks. Marking a series of career bests, it landed at #2 on the Billboard Top Alternative Albums Chart, granting their first Top 40 debut on the Billboard Top 200. KERRANG! rated it "4-out-of-5 stars," and MTV admitted, "We have no choice but to stan." As the band nears 200 million cumulative streams to date, it yielded fan favorites, including "I Miss Having Sex But At Least I Don't Wanna Die Anymore," "Turbulent," and "Watch What Happens Next." Along the way, they garnered "Breakthrough Artist" at the Alternative Press Music Awards and "Best International Newcomer" from Rock Sound.




