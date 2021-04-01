Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Brandi Carlile Celebrates 'Broken Horses' With Virtual Book Tour Next Month

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In celebration of her highly anticipated forthcoming memoir, Broken Horses, six-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician and producer Brandi Carlile will hold a series of special virtual events next month.

The "Broken Horses Virtual Book Tour" kicks off April 6-the same day her memoir is released-and will feature exclusive conversations between Carlile and special guests Glennon Doyle, Leslie Jordan, Dolly Parton, Pete Souza and Tara Westover, a version of "The Gaylywed Game" hosted by Leslie Jordan with Carlile and her wife Catherine playing against guest opponents Glennon Doyle and Abby Wambach, an appearance as part of the 92nd Street Y's new series, "From Nashville-Music Talks with Hunter Kelly," and, finally on April 17, a "Book and a Bottle Pajama Party" featuring wine from and in partnership with Carlile's XOBC Cellars.

The conversations, all held beginning at 8:00pm ET/5:00pm PT, will be hosted on the Veeps platform and Carlile's conversation with Hunter Kelly will stream via 92Y. Tickets for all of the events, which include a copy of the book, are on-sale now via brokenhorses.veeps.com.

Out April 6 from Crown-an imprint of the Random House Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC-Broken Horses tells Carlile's own story, opening up about the events of her life that have shaped her music, and the music that has shaped her life, and is already receiving widespread advance acclaim.






