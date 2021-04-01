Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 01/04/2021

Karissa Ella Puts Her Own Twist On 'You Can't Make Old Friends'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Karissa Ella takes on the famous Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers's hit "You Can't Make Old Friends'' with Johnny Gates for the third release of her collection of songs, The Acoustic Sessions. Ella's powerful voice takes an exciting spin on the song that continues to show that a deep friendship comes with time, growth and true enjoyment for who a person is. The artist's youthful take on the classic song makes you think about the friendships that you have had since the original release of the song. Watch Karissa and Johnny's version of "You Can't Make Old Friends" here and listen on all digital platforms here.
"When I first heard this song, it almost brought me to tears. The heartfelt message this song sends really hits home especially with the recent passing of Kenny Rogers. I am honored to cover this Kenny and Dolly Parton duet and to sing with my talented friend, Johnny Gates!," said Karissa Ella.

"It's really cool to be a part of this song, not only because Dolly and Kenny are legends, but also because I've known one of the writers, Caitlyn Smith, for a while now and we've written one of my favorite songs, 'break' together. Karissa sounds incredible and was such a blast to work with and we've become 'new friends' really quickly," said Johnny Gates.

In choosing the songs to cover for The Acoustic Sessions, Ella picked out songs that have influenced her musically. These songs are some she grew up listening to and have inspired her to pursue a career in country music, including "Who I Am," "Maybe It Was Memphis," this song and "Blame It On Your Heart" rounding out the project in mid-April. Getting back to her roots, the budding country songstress is writing and recording new music to be released later this year.






Most read news of the week
"Lonely" The Second Single From The Pride Album By Jazz Artist Aaron Myers
Brighton, UK Punks Harker Enter Into "Adulthood"
Justin Bieber's 'Peaches' Debuts At No1 On The Billboard Hot 100
'Chasing Whiskey' Documentary Brings The Untold Story Of Jack Daniel's To iTunes, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube - April 2021
Riah Knight Releases 'Lament To Love' On Get Together
Grady Releases New Single 'All In'
Lil Tjay Reveals 'Destined 2 Win' Tracklist
Pressure - Path Of A Shadow
Ariana Grande Will Join The Upcoming Fall 2021 Cycle Of NBC's The Voice


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0100510 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0016119480133057 secs