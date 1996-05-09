PJ Harvey 'The Peel Sessions 1991-2004' Available May 28 On Vinyl



UMe/Island have announced a comprehensive reissue campaign which will see PJ Harvey's back catalog, plus her two albums in collaboration with John Parish, released on vinyl across 2020 and 2021. For the first time, each of PJ Harvey's accompanying album demos will be available as a stand-alone album on CD, vinyl and digital. This catalog project will celebrate every aspect of Harvey's recording career and provide a comprehensive look at the evolution of a singular and extraordinary artist. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) May 28th sees the reissue on vinyl of the 2006 collection of PJ Harvey sessions with the late BBC Radio 1 DJ John Peel, spanning recordings from the start of her career in 1991 up to 2004.Originally released two years after Peel's death in 2004, the record came with a tribute message from Harvey in the liner notes which read, "More than I would ever care to admit for fear of embarrassment to both sides, but I sought his approval always. It mattered. Every Peel Session I did, I did for him. It is with much love that I chose these songs, in his memory. A way of saying 'Thank You,' once more. Thank You, John."The release was cut by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering under the guidance of John Parish.Praise for THE PEEL SESSIONS 1991- 2004:"It serves as a most welcome and convincing re-reminder of exactly how good PJ Harvey is; it's a record which has simple enjoyment merit as well as being of sound development/ obsessive collectors item interest"  9/10, Drowned in Sound"Stark, often stunning"  9/10, Uncut"A vibrant, living record none of these performances ever feels like a throwaway, and each veritably ripples with spontaneous, one-take-only passion" - Pitchforkwww.pjharvey.netReissue on vinyl of the 2006 collection of PJ Harvey sessions with the late BBC Radio 1 DJ John Peel, spanning recordings from the start of her career in 1991 up to 2004. Reissue is faithful to the original recording and package, with cutting by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering under the guidance of long time PJ Harvey producer John Parish.LP Info1LP, 180g black vinylFull color outer sleeve, with printed inner sleeveLP Track listSide 1Oh My Lover  Peel 10.29.91Victory - Peel 10.29.91Sheela-Na-Gig - 10.29.91Water - Peel 10.29.91Naked Cousin  Peel 3.2.93Wang Dang Doodle - Peel 3.2.93Side 2Losing Ground  Peel 9.5.96Snake  Peel 9.5.96That Was My Veil  Peel 9.5.96This Wicked Tongue  Peel 11.10.00Beautiful Feeling  Peel 11.10.00You Come Through  John Peel Tribute 12.16.04UMe/Island have announced a comprehensive reissue campaign which will see PJ Harvey's back catalog, plus her two albums in collaboration with John Parish, released on vinyl across 2020 and 2021. For the first time, each of PJ Harvey's accompanying album demos will be available as a stand-alone album on CD, vinyl and digital. This catalog project will celebrate every aspect of Harvey's recording career and provide a comprehensive look at the evolution of a singular and extraordinary artist.



