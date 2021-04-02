Music Producer Mitry Gets Back On Drift Deeper With A New Dub Techno EP Titled "The Sun"



Deep grooves and airy, dreamy atmospheres are the trademark sound of the artist, and he poured out these influences in three tracks titled "

The Ep merges progressive influenced synth chords and ambient-oriented pads, creating beautiful soundscapes able to evoke peaceful and inspiring soundscapes.

Out now on digital stores and streaming platforms.

Don't miss it!



https://bit.ly/31C8vHU

https://spoti.fi/3wiF4Zn

