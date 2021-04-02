Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 02/04/2021

Music Producer Mitry Gets Back On Drift Deeper With A New Dub Techno EP Titled "The Sun"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Russian producer Mitry gets back on Drift Deeper with a new Dub Techno ep titled "The Sun".
Deep grooves and airy, dreamy atmospheres are the trademark sound of the artist, and he poured out these influences in three tracks titled "The Sun", "Island" and "After".
The Ep merges progressive influenced synth chords and ambient-oriented pads, creating beautiful soundscapes able to evoke peaceful and inspiring soundscapes.
Out now on digital stores and streaming platforms.
Don't miss it!

https://bit.ly/31C8vHU
https://spoti.fi/3wiF4Zn
https://www.facebook.com/mitry.dub






