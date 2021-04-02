Music Producer Mitry Gets Back On Drift Deeper With A New Dub Techno EP Titled "The Sun"

|
The Russian producer Mitry gets back on Drift Deeper with a new Dub Techno ep titled "The Sun
".
Deep grooves and airy, dreamy atmospheres are the trademark sound of the artist, and he poured out these influences in three tracks titled "The Sun
", "Island
" and "After".
The Ep merges progressive influenced synth chords and ambient-oriented pads, creating beautiful soundscapes able to evoke peaceful and inspiring soundscapes.
Out now on digital stores and streaming platforms.
Don't miss it!
