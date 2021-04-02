Richie Furay Today (4/2) Releases Double Live Album '50th Anniversary Return To The Troubadour' Via Streaming Platforms





Timothy B. Schmit, vocals New York, NY (Top40 Charts) RICHIE FURAY tday (4/2) will release his much-anticipated double live album 50TH ANNIVERSARY RETURN TO THE TROUBADOUR via DSDK Productions, distributed by MRI Entertainment, via streaming platforms. Both the physical CD and the DVD of the concert film will be available April 23. Listen here to the album via streaming platforms starting tomorrow. A SPECIAL EDITION autographed CD and DVD are available for presale now.This week, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducteeone of the chief architects of the country rock genre as a member of Buffalo Springfield, Poco and the Souther-Hillman-Furay Band - premiered two live performances videos from the DVD: Pocos A Good Feelin To Know (with Timothy B. Schmit joining on vocals) via Best Classic Bands and the Buffalo Springfields On The Way Home via Glide Magazine. FURAY has also shared a Q&A about the album below and here.Recorded with The Richie Furay Band at the iconic Los Angeles venue in November 2018, the double album is comprised of two powerful sets: Still DeLIVErin, which encompasses Buffalo Springfield songs, favored Poco tunes and some of FURAYs finest solo work, and DeLIVErin Again, a front-to-back performance of Pocos DeLIVErin plus their 1972 signature song A Good Feelin To Know with Timothy B. Schmit (who joined Poco in 1969 on vocals and bass) singing his parts. The audio for the CD and concert film was mixed and produced by multi-Grammy Award-winning audio engineer Ross Hogarth.The premieres of A Good Feelin To Know (from Pocos fifth album of the same name) and On The Way Home (the Neil Young song FURAY sang lead vocals on with Buffalo Springfield) follow other recently released videos from the DVD: Kind Woman (his self-penned song with Buffalo Springfield); Cmon (from Pocos DeLIVErin album), premiered at Relix with a story hailing him as an Americana Icon; the Poco medley Just in Case It Happens, Yes Indeed/Grand Junction/Consequently So Long (from Pocos DeLIVErin album), premiered via Ultimate Classic Rock; and Lets Dance Tonight (from Pocos sixth album Crazy Eyes) premiered via Americana Highways.The Troubadour show in 2018 was truly a magical evening in many ways. The sold-out concert marked FURAYs 50th anniversary return to the venue where Poco (originally as Pogo) performed their very first shows in 1968. The evening was marked by Timothy B. Schmit joining FURAY on the Schmit-penned Hear That Music from DeLIVErin and the above-mentioned A Good Feelin To Know. Timothy also introduced FURAY onstage after reading a congratulatory note from Cameron Crowe (who intended being at the Troubadour in person but could not make it at the last minute). Timothy then introduced the esteemed artist and producer Peter Asher (Peter & Gordon), who presented FURAY with a commemorative award for his 50th anniversary return to the Troubadour. Also on hand at the show and backstage was Randy Meisner, Pocos first bass player before Schmit replaced him.RICHIE FURAY Q&A - 50TH ANNIVERSARY RETURN TO THE TROUBADOUR: Still DeLIVErin and DeLIVErin AgainFor your new double album + DVD, which comprises two different sets, you went back to the Troubadour in Los Angeles to record it. The club was the important launch pad for Poco in 1968. Can you tell us a little a bit about those early gigs? Its said that a lot of musical luminaries of the time were on hand for those shows.RICHIE FURAY: When Buffalo Springfield broke up, there was a definite interest in what the members were going to do. Stephen Stills was off with Al Kooper and Mike Bloomfield and the Super Sessions album, and Neil Young was being Neil, pursuing his solo career, while Dewey Martin and Bruce Palmer looked to what the future would hold for them. At the same time Jimmy Messina and I were planning our next move in putting together another group that would be a rock and roll band with country influences. Once we had the line-up complete (George Grantham, Randy Meisner and Rusty Young), we began working at the Troubadour, using it for rehearsals in the afternoon and performing there at night. It was at the Troubadour where the interest in the Los Angeles music circle really took hold as people (local musicians) were hearing the sound we were creating as being something fresh and new, and yes, it attracted many who liked the music and sound we helped give birth toas the attendance night after night continued to grow to full Troubadour capacity. It was an exciting time; L.A. and the Laurel Canyon community afforded us the privilege of creating a new sound that would continue on and become popular for years as other groups began to use what we were doing as their template. I dont remember all who came to see us but there were many.(Editors note: members of the Byrds, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Flying Burrito Brothers including Gram Parsons, Jackson Browne, Linda Ronstadt, J.D. Souther, Ricky Nelson, John Stewart and future members of the Eagles [Glenn Frey, Don Henley and Bernie Leadon, not to mention Randy Meisner onstage as an early member of Poco.] Also, in addition to Ricky Nelson, Ozzie and Harriet were in attendance in a booth at the venue as well as The Smothers Brothers.)What was it like to perform the Deliverin album in its entirety at the Troubadour?FURAY: This was actually something that I never thought could happen. My manager David Stone had been trying to persuade me for a couple of years to perform the Poco Deliverin album in its entirety, and I had always responded that itll never happen. I had been doing a few of the songs in my live performances for some time, but the thought of actually trying to capture the moment and excitement of doing all of those songs live was going to be a challenge. I do believe that my group, at that time, was the only representation of Poco that could attempt it and I believe the final product speaks for itselfit was a challenge, and we met the challenge. Having Timothy B. Schmit join us for one of his songs was an extra added bonus and having him return for the encore.Did performing the Deliverin album give you a new perspective on itand on any songs from it?FURAY: Its interesting; I dont know exactly what I was going through at the time of the original recording, what was taking place in my life, but many of the songs that I had not been doing currently, certainly did resonate with me (50 years later) in relation to life situations I was going through when we recorded it.Deliverin was a distinctive live album in that it included new Poco originals not included on previous albums (I Guess You Made It, Cmon, A Man Like Me, Hear That Music, Hard Luck). The album was also highlighted by medleys of Poco songs, one of which included your song from the Buffalo Springfield (Childs Claim To Fame). The album also features another one of your songs from the Buffalo Springfield, Kind Woman, which many regard as the definitive version of the classic song. What are your thoughts on the original album?FURAY: There were a lot of non-studio songs on the Deliverin album. In fact, the first three songs that opened the set had not been on earlier albums. We were not afraid to play songs people hadnt heard because we knew they would connect and we could deliver them; we were confident to rely on our musicianship, songwriting and live performance skills to capture the hearts of the Poco fans who have actually become somewhat of a cult following In the set we would weave older songs in the set such as my Buffalo Springfield songs, knowing they were significant to our identity. Most of the other songs came from Pocos first album, Pickin Up The Pieces.At a time when America was caught up in the Vietnam War, Pocos rocking country music and high harmonies eased the existential anxiety and lit up a lot of music fans. Deliverin not only powerfully captures that feeling and the bond you had with your fans, but really underlined that Poco was one of rocks best live acts. What do you remember about audiences and the shows from that time?FURAY: Poco never had any trouble getting people on their feet at our concerts. The people were ready to leave the cares of the world behind for a couple of hours at our concerts. There was really a lot of audience participation, a connection we had with our audiences; it was something I believe many looked forward to if they had seen us previously as we would interact with them and they with us and it made for a special eveningone that even today people comment about. I think thats what made the original recording an important memory milestone in so many peoples lives today.Track listing for 50TH ANNIVERSARY RETURN TO THE TROUBADOUR CD + DVD:CD1: Still DeLIVErinOn The Way HomeLets Dance TonightWe Were The DreamersDont Let It Pass ByGo and Say GoodbyeWake Up My SoulHard CountryWind of ChangeAnyway Bye ByeSomedayCD2: DeLIVErin AgainI Guess You Made ItCmonHear That Music (with Timothy B. Schmit)Kind WomanHard LuckChilds Claim To FamePickin Up The PiecesYou Better Think TwiceA Man Like MeJust in Case It Happens, Yes IndeedGrand JunctionConsequently So LongEncore: A Good Feelin To Know (with Timothy B. Schmit)Richie Furay Band:Richie Furay: guitars, vocals Jesse Furay Lynch, tambourine and vocalsScott Sellen, guitars, banjo and vocalsJack Jeckot, keyboards, harmonica, guitar and vocals Aaron Sellen, bass guitar and vocalsAlan Lemke, drumsPlus:Dave Pearlman, pedal steel guitar and dobroTimothy B. Schmit, vocals



