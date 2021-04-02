Ronnie Lane's Anymore For Anymore Announced For Its First Vinyl Pressing In 30 Years, Out May 7





Anymore For Anymore has been newly mastered at Abbey Road Studios, pressed on 180gm vinyl and is housed in a sleeve reproducing the original distinctive artwork. A new inner sleeve features rare photos and the lyrics to Ronnies original songs and the package includes a reproduction of the original album promo poster. It also comes with a Sound of Vinyl Download code.



Ronnie Lane had already proven himself as a proficient songwriter with both his previous bands the Small Faces and The Faces, being behind such iconic songs such as Ooh La La, Itchycoo Park, All Or Nothing, Tin Soldier, Annie and Debris. However, after tiring of the rock and roll circus that had come to engulf and consume both bands, Ronnie Lane decided to go solo, leaving behind Londons East End and taking his family and musician friends with him for a new life in the country.



Originally released in July 1974 and recorded at his newly acquired Fishpool farm in Wales, Anymore For Anymore saw Ronnies music embrace country, folk, bluegrass, music hall, soul and rhythm & blues to spellbinding effect. In came acoustic guitars, banjo, mandolin, fiddle and accordion - this was pure heart on sleeve roots music played by Ronnies band Slim Chance which included contributions from Scottish duo Benny Gallagher and Graham Lyle, bass player Steve Bingham (The Foundations, Colin Blunstone), and drummer Bruce Rowland (Joe Cocker, Fairport Convention). The album highlight is arguably one of the very finest songs in Ronnies celebrated career, The Poacher, a truly magical composition that evokes long hot summers and Ronnies rural dreaming. Other album stand-outs include the glorious jug band hoedown of Chicken Wire alongside Lanes signature tenderness on two outstanding cuts  Tell Everyone and Dont You Cry For Me.



Anymore For Anymore reached No. 48 on the UK album chart, while single The Poacher peaked at No. 36. The single might have fared better if a planned appearance on Top of the Pops hadnt been cancelled due to a strike by the cameramans union. Despite the modest chart position, the album has grown in stature since release. Widely considered his best solo outing, and championed by the likes of Pete Townshend, Noel & Liam Gallagher,



Side A

Careless Love

Don't You Cry For Me

Bye And Bye (Gonna See The King)

Silk Stockings

The Poacher



Side B

Roll On Babe

Tell Everyone

Amelia Earhart's Last Flight

Anymore For Anymore

Only A Bird In A Gilded Cage

