Ronnie Lane's Anymore For Anymore Announced For Its First Vinyl Pressing In 30 Years, Out May 7

To commemorate what would have been Ronnie Lane's 75th birthday (born 1 April 1946), on 7th May 2021, UMC are pleased to announce the reissue of Ronnies classic 1974 debut solo album, Anymore For Anymore, making it available on vinyl for the first time in more than 30 years.
Anymore For Anymore has been newly mastered at Abbey Road Studios, pressed on 180gm vinyl and is housed in a sleeve reproducing the original distinctive artwork. A new inner sleeve features rare photos and the lyrics to Ronnies original songs and the package includes a reproduction of the original album promo poster. It also comes with a Sound of Vinyl Download code.
Ronnie Lane had already proven himself as a proficient songwriter with both his previous bands the Small Faces and The Faces, being behind such iconic songs such as Ooh La La, Itchycoo Park, All Or Nothing, Tin Soldier, Annie and Debris. However, after tiring of the rock and roll circus that had come to engulf and consume both bands, Ronnie Lane decided to go solo, leaving behind Londons East End and taking his family and musician friends with him for a new life in the country.
Originally released in July 1974 and recorded at his newly acquired Fishpool farm in Wales, Anymore For Anymore saw Ronnies music embrace country, folk, bluegrass, music hall, soul and rhythm & blues to spellbinding effect. In came acoustic guitars, banjo, mandolin, fiddle and accordion - this was pure heart on sleeve roots music played by Ronnies band Slim Chance which included contributions from Scottish duo Benny Gallagher and Graham Lyle, bass player Steve Bingham (The Foundations, Colin Blunstone), and drummer Bruce Rowland (Joe Cocker, Fairport Convention). The album highlight is arguably one of the very finest songs in Ronnies celebrated career, The Poacher, a truly magical composition that evokes long hot summers and Ronnies rural dreaming. Other album stand-outs include the glorious jug band hoedown of Chicken Wire alongside Lanes signature tenderness on two outstanding cuts Tell Everyone and Dont You Cry For Me.
Anymore For Anymore reached No. 48 on the UK album chart, while single The Poacher peaked at No. 36. The single might have fared better if a planned appearance on Top of the Pops hadnt been cancelled due to a strike by the cameramans union. Despite the modest chart position, the album has grown in stature since release. Widely considered his best solo outing, and championed by the likes of Pete Townshend, Noel & Liam Gallagher, Paul Weller
and Jimmy Page, its an album now established as a must have for any serious music lover, recognized as one of the great artistic records of the 1970s.
Side A
Careless Love
Don't You Cry For Me
Bye And Bye (Gonna See The King)
Silk Stockings
The Poacher
Side B
Roll On Babe
Tell Everyone
Amelia Earhart's Last Flight
Anymore For Anymore
Only A Bird In A Gilded Cage
Chicken Wired