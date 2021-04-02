Rosanne Cash Releases Powerful New Single 'The Killing Fields' A Reckoning With The Dark Legacy Of Southern Lynchings



is not who we are now. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Four-time GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter Rosanne Cash has released The Killing Fields, a powerful new song that reckons with the dark legacy of lynchings in the South. A limited-edition 7 vinyl release out April 9 will pair The Killing Fields with Crawl Into The Promised Land, an ode to the resilience of the human spirit that Cash released this past Fall in the frenetic lead-up to the 2020 U.S. election.Proceeds from the 7 will be donated to the Arkansas Peace & Justice Memorial Movement, an educational online memorial to commemorate the victims of lynchings in the State of Arkansas in collaboration with the Equal Justice Initiative and Coming To The Table. Signed copies of the 7 vinyl are available exclusively at the Rosanne Cash Store.A few years of my own personal reckoning with painful issues of race, racism, privilege, reconciliation, and individual responsibility led up to the moment in the summer of 2020, when finally no one could avert their eyes from the truth of white privilege in America, and the damage and sorrow caused by systemic racism. I wrote 'The Killing Fields in that summer, explains Cash. All that came before us is not who we are now.The Killing Fields  LyricsYou crossed on Brooklyn Ferrynot a boy, but not a manleft behind the Navy Yardand your fathers mislaid plansI was at the other oceanand I could not get awayfrom the flurry of emergenciesevery single dayThere was cotton on the killing fieldsit blows down through the yearssticks to me just like a burnfills my eyes and earsall that came before meis not everything I ama girl who settled far too lowon religion and that manThe low ebb of the rocky soilthe high tide of the treesthe dust of men and thunderstormsthe parched and rolling seahes running through the killing fieldsjust like a hunted deerimpartial moon, uncaring starshe falls where no one hearsThe blood that runs on cypress treescannot be washed awayby mothers tears and gasolineand secrets un-betrayedI know its hard to hear these wordsthey sure are hard to saybut listen to the mockingbirdwho sings over their gravesThe ripple of the life unlivedthe ghosts of mice and menthe empty space of one mans heartand what he might have beenbut Saint Margaret, she looks over usSaint Margaret and her kinat the far edge of the killing fieldsshe stands there now and thenSo goodbye to your Navy Yardgoodbye to my seaa truce between the east and westand my Southern historygoodbye to the killing fieldsIll break every single bowall that came before youall that came before meall that came before usis not who we are now.



