LILHUDDY Releases Acoustic Version Of Current Single 'The Eulogy Of You And Me' Along With Video

Growing up in the Northern California town of Stockton, LILHUDDY (aka Chase Hudson)recognized the power of his voice at a young age. Dad played guitar, ukulele, and banjo, while mom went to college on a music scholarship and his big sister sang in choir. Despite overwhelming shyness, Chase sang along with his family at home, boasting the best range in the house. At the same time, he developed a passion for a wide swath of influences, ranging from blink-182, My Chemical Romance, All American Rejects, Pierce The Veil, and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer, songwriter and new Immersive/Geffen signing LILHUDDY (aka Chase Hudson) releases the acoustic version of his current single The Eulogy Of You and Me. The stripped-down track is a softer take on the power punk anthem, beautifully showcasing Chases raw vocals accompanied by melodic piano and guitar. The video for The Eulogy Of You and Me (Acoustic) was filmed at the legendary Whiskey A-Go-Go in Los Angeles and the song is available now at all digital retail providers via Immersive/Geffen Records/Universal Music.LILHUDDY hit the ground running with the release of his first single 21st Century Vampire, which has amassed over 17.8 million streams worldwide and over 7.5 million video views to date.21st Century Vampire marked LILHUDDYs musical introduction with a signature style cultivated by the raw and restless angst of post-internet era adolescence.His music is a perfect hybrid of pop, punk, and alternative with an underlying message encouraging authenticity and self-acceptance. His second single, The Eulogy Of You and Me, is already #26 at Alternative Radio and climbing, and was co-written by Chase along with Nick Long, Jake Torrey, as well as Andrew Goldstein and Travis Barker who also produced the track.Growing up in the Northern California town of Stockton, LILHUDDY (aka Chase Hudson)recognized the power of his voice at a young age. Dad played guitar, ukulele, and banjo, while mom went to college on a music scholarship and his big sister sang in choir. Despite overwhelming shyness, Chase sang along with his family at home, boasting the best range in the house. At the same time, he developed a passion for a wide swath of influences, ranging from blink-182, My Chemical Romance, All American Rejects, Pierce The Veil, and Black Sabbath to Bruno Mars, One Direction, and 5 Seconds of Summer. Eventually, he found his way to Tik Tok. Starting an account for fun, LILHUDDY posted content at a prolific pace, amassing over 1,000 videos and generating over 1.6 billion likes to date. Tattooed, nails painted, and always flexing cutting-edge fashion, Chase immediately commands attention with an unmistakable presence. In 2020, LILHUDDY began formally pursuing music during which time he landed a deal with Immersive/Geffen Records and Machine Gun Kelly recruited him to star in his directorial debut Downfalls High. After building an audience of 40 million total followers on social media by simply being himself, LILHUDDY amplifies this same authenticity through his forthcoming music, ultimately revealing himself without filter and with a whole lot of fire.



