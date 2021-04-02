Rap Artist J Mack Releases Brand-New Hit Song "All My Love" Ft. Aintdat3zy & Yanni K





In a short time, J Mack has written, recorded, and performed with some of the biggest named artists in hip-hop's underground including Ampichino, Dubb 20, and Shoddy Boi. All My Love is filled with sugary hooks and insightful lyrics about prison, love and relationships, and hustling on the streets.



All My Love was inspired by J Macks real-life experience of keeping a relationship going while being incarcerated. It is a true-to-life story of re-entering society and re-building a life interrupted by a prison term.

"I had just got out of prison after four years, J Mack said. I was experiencing all the emotions and situations that come with being with someone before going to prison, not being able to be there physically as opposed to re-entering society and having to balance getting my life back together while still being in a relationship. It is oftentimes very hard to do.



While serving time, J Mack made himself a challenge of making a hit record once set free. All My Love is J Macks first step toward making that hit record. The song is a perfect entry point for new listeners to discover the hip-hop artist and delve further into his material.

I challenged myself to make a hit record, J Mack explained. Like a Billboard hit  because at the end of the day, I believe that's what it's all about: gold, platinum, and diamonds.



J Macks All My Love can be streamed for free on Spotify. The rising hip-hop artists other tracks and music videos can be found on YouTube. Listeners can learn more about J Mack by visiting the Hustleaire Entertainment website.



J Mack is a rapper from Kansas City, Missouri. He released his first track around five years ago and has been hustling ever since to be a top star in hip-hop. In his short time of writing, recording, and performing, J Mack has appeared with some of the biggest underground artists in hip-hop, including Ampichino, Dubb 20, Shoddy Boi, and many more.



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuxC_Rdb4Hnf6-zuyGVstAg

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2nh99YzrmcOeb0N3WoGT3O

Website: https://hustleaireent.com; https://ps.onerpm.com/2513655575 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rap artist J Mack has officially released a brand-new song, All My Love via streaming services. The hook-filled hip-hop track features fellow rap artists Aintdat3zy and Yanni K. J Macks latest track continues is mercurial rise in hip-hop after debuting with his first song just over five years ago.In a short time, J Mack has written, recorded, and performed with some of the biggest named artists in hip-hop's underground including Ampichino, Dubb 20, and Shoddy Boi. All My Love is filled with sugary hooks and insightful lyrics about prison, love and relationships, and hustling on the streets.All My Love was inspired by J Macks real-life experience of keeping a relationship going while being incarcerated. It is a true-to-life story of re-entering society and re-building a life interrupted by a prison term."I had just got out of prison after four years, J Mack said. I was experiencing all the emotions and situations that come with being with someone before going to prison, not being able to be there physically as opposed to re-entering society and having to balance getting my life back together while still being in a relationship. It is oftentimes very hard to do.While serving time, J Mack made himself a challenge of making a hit record once set free. All My Love is J Macks first step toward making that hit record. The song is a perfect entry point for new listeners to discover the hip-hop artist and delve further into his material.I challenged myself to make a hit record, J Mack explained. Like a Billboard hit  because at the end of the day, I believe that's what it's all about: gold, platinum, and diamonds.J Macks All My Love can be streamed for free on Spotify. The rising hip-hop artists other tracks and music videos can be found on YouTube. Listeners can learn more about J Mack by visiting the Hustleaire Entertainment website.J Mack is a rapper from Kansas City, Missouri. He released his first track around five years ago and has been hustling ever since to be a top star in hip-hop. In his short time of writing, recording, and performing, J Mack has appeared with some of the biggest underground artists in hip-hop, including Ampichino, Dubb 20, Shoddy Boi, and many more.YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuxC_Rdb4Hnf6-zuyGVstAgSpotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2nh99YzrmcOeb0N3WoGT3OWebsite: https://hustleaireent.com; https://ps.onerpm.com/2513655575



