Rap Artist J Mack Releases Brand-New Hit Song "All My Love" Ft. Aintdat3zy & Yanni K

Rap artist J Mack has officially released a brand-new song, All My Love via streaming services. The hook-filled hip-hop track features fellow rap artists Aintdat3zy and Yanni
K. J Macks latest track continues is mercurial rise in hip-hop after debuting with his first song just over five years ago.
In a short time, J Mack has written, recorded, and performed with some of the biggest named artists in hip-hop's underground including Ampichino, Dubb 20, and Shoddy Boi. All My Love is filled with sugary hooks and insightful lyrics about prison, love and relationships, and hustling on the streets.
All My Love was inspired by J Macks real-life experience of keeping a relationship going while being incarcerated. It is a true-to-life story of re-entering society and re-building a life interrupted by a prison term.
"I had just got out of prison after four years, J Mack said. I was experiencing all the emotions and situations that come with being with someone before going to prison, not being able to be there physically as opposed to re-entering society and having to balance getting my life back together while still being in a relationship. It is oftentimes very hard to do.
While serving time, J Mack made himself a challenge of making a hit record once set free. All My Love is J Macks first step toward making that hit record. The song is a perfect entry point for new listeners to discover the hip-hop artist and delve further into his material.
I challenged myself to make a hit record, J Mack explained. Like a Billboard hit because at the end of the day, I believe that's what it's all about: gold, platinum, and diamonds.
J Macks All My Love can be streamed for free on Spotify. The rising hip-hop artists other tracks and music videos can be found on YouTube. Listeners can learn more about J Mack by visiting the Hustleaire Entertainment website.
J Mack is a rapper from Kansas City, Missouri. He released his first track around five years ago and has been hustling ever since to be a top star in hip-hop. In his short time of writing, recording, and performing, J Mack has appeared with some of the biggest underground artists in hip-hop, including Ampichino, Dubb 20, Shoddy Boi, and many more.
