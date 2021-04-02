Lakeshore Records To Release 'Concrete Cowboy - Music From The Netflix Film' Digitally April 2, 2021





Says Matley: "I love the way Ricky Staub tells stories, so working with him again on Concrete Cowboy was very special. I wanted the score to serve as the musical spirit for the characters who are all from different backgrounds but come together for the same two reasons: community and riding horses. To achieve this, I decided to lean on solo instruments to create a more raw yet visceral sound." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lakeshore Records is set to release Concrete Cowboy-Music From the Netflix Film digitally on April 2 with music by Kevin Matley. The understated score highlights solo instruments to provide an emotionally rich and moving backdrop to the father-son drama about a teen caught between a life of crime and his estranged father's vibrant urban-cowboy subculture. The film is directed by Ricky Staub, stars Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin and will release on Netflix on April 2.When fifteen-year-old Cole (Caleb McLaughlin) is expelled from school in Detroit, he is sent to North Philadelphia to live with Harp (Idris Elba), his estranged father. Harp finds solace in rehabilitating horses for inner city cowboys at the Fletcher Street Stables, a real-life black urban horsemanship community that has provided a safe haven for the neighborhood residents for more than 100 years. Torn between his growing respect for his father's community and his reemerging friendship with troubled cousin Smush (Jharrel Jerome), Cole begins to reprioritize his life as the stables themselves are threatened by encroaching gentrification.Based on the novel " Ghetto Cowboy " by G. Neri, Concrete Cowboy is directed by first-time feature filmmaker Ricky Staub, written by Ricky Staub and Dan Walser and produced by Tucker Tooley, Lee Daniels, Idris Elba, Dan Walser, Jeff Waxman and Jennifer Madeloff. Byron Bowers, Lorraine Toussaint, Cliff "Method Man" Smith and members of the Fletcher Street Stables also co-star in this moving father- son drama about a teen caught between a life of crime and his estranged father's vibrant urban-cowboy subculture.Official Selection at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival.Says Matley: "I love the way Ricky Staub tells stories, so working with him again on Concrete Cowboy was very special. I wanted the score to serve as the musical spirit for the characters who are all from different backgrounds but come together for the same two reasons: community and riding horses. To achieve this, I decided to lean on solo instruments to create a more raw yet visceral sound."



