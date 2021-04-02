Dropkick Murphys Release New Single 'Queen Of Suffolk County'



The track opens with a newscaster introducing the "Queen Of Suffolk County" as co-lead vocalist Ken Casey recounts the exploits of a knife-toting local femme fatale, advising, "You best stay out of her way. She don't joke, and she don't play." Look for a video for the spirited new track later this month.

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today Dropkick Murphys have released a new single, "Queen Of Suffolk County," from their forthcoming album Turn Up That Dial, out April 30 via band-owned Born & Bred Records.The track opens with a newscaster introducing the "Queen Of Suffolk County" as co-lead vocalist Ken Casey recounts the exploits of a knife-toting local femme fatale, advising, "You best stay out of her way. She don't joke, and she don't play." Look for a video for the spirited new track later this month."Queen Of Suffolk County" follows the album's tongue-in-cheek single " Middle Finger ", which was recently released, accompanied by a Kes Glozier-directed video shot in London just before the band's last show prior to the pandemic.Dropkick Murphys' Ken Casey and Tim Brennan answered questions from fans during a YouTube Q&A just before the " Middle Finger " video launch. Watch it and catch Ken and Tim chatting with fans again on Instagram Live today (April 1) at 9:00 AM ET or watch the archived video.In other news, Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick's Day Stream 2021...Still Locked Down was #1 on Pollstar's Live Stream chart for the week ending March 22, logging over 1 million views so far. This impressive chart position follows the band's #3 spot on Pollstar's "Top 2020 Livestreams" chart for last year's landmark Streaming Outta Fenway livestream, which drew more than 5.9 million people.Turn Up That Dial was produced by Ted Hutt and is available for pre-order now. With the 11 tracks on Turn Up That Dial, Dropkick Murphys celebrate the simple pleasure of music, the relief and release from worry that comes when you "turn up that dial" and blast your troubles away. Dropkick Murphys are: Al Barr (lead vocals), Tim Brennan (guitars, tin whistle, accordion, piano, vocals), Ken Casey (lead vocals), Jeff DaRosa (guitars, banjo, mandolin, vocals), Matt Kelly (drums, percussion, vocals), James Lynch (guitars, vocals), Kevin Rheault (touring bassist) and Lee Forshner (touring bagpipe player).



