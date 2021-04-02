Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 02/04/2021

PopMi Music Distributes New Single From Roger Starr Ft. D'MAR
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) PopMi Music is excited to declare the release of the new single from Roger Starr featuring D'MAR, Bridges of Faith (One World), which will be available worldwide on April 2, 2021.

Artist: Roger Starr ft. D'MAR
Single: Bridges of Faith
Article number digital: PopMi2101D
Format: Digital, 2.0 Stereo (16/44.1kHz)
Global release date: 2 April 2021
Label: PopMi Music
Distributor: Believe Digital
Genre: Pop
UPC code: 3616553827512
Website: www.popmi.com

In this release of Bridges of Faith (One World), D'MAR reflects on the situation the world is currently going through and asking for trust, unity and change. Only with faith we can bridge our differences to become truly "One World". As salaam alaykum, shalom aleichem, may peace be upon you, may peace be with you!

Derrick D'MAR Martin is simply a force of nature. D'MAR is a musician, producer, songwriter, singer, educator, entertainer and motivational speaker. He has been traveling the world and spent 17 years as the lead drummer for the legendary Little Richard. D'MAR has also worked with a number of other artists such as: Dorothy Moore, Bobby Rush, Vasti Jackson, Ali Woodson of (The Temptations), Big Jack Johnson, Billy Preston, Roy Gaines, Mitch Woods, Mark Hummel, Jackie Payne, Kid Andersen, Syl Johnson, Bob Margolin, Carla Thomas, Wendy Moten and many more.

In this production D'MAR teams up with Dutch producer/ composer Roger Starr (Heijster), who produced/ composed for Miami soul disco star George McCrae and soul legend John Ellison. Together, D'MAR & Roger Starr remind us that there is "One World for all."






