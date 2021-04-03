Anthony Ramos Drops Music Video For 'Say Less' Featuring 'In The Heights' Co-Star Melissa Barrera



Anthony Ramos was born and raised in Bushwick, Brooklyn and is of Puerto Rican descent. Recently included on TIME100s prestigious Next list that highlights emerging leaders who are shaping the future, Ramos will soon be seen as the lead in Lin-Manuel Mirandas highly-anticipated In the Heights feature film directed by Jon M. Chu in theatres and streaming on June 18 on HBO Max. This May, he will also appear in HBOs reimagining of the Emmy Award-winning series In Treatment opposite Uzo Aduba. In 2019, Ramos released his debut album, The Good & The Bad, via Republic Records. The album received extensive critical praise and debuted in the Top 10 on iTunes Pop Albums Chart upon release. His 2020 uplifting single Stop spoke to the unprecedented times of the pandemic and social activism. This year, the prolific artist, will release his highly anticipated sophomore album. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Anthony Ramos releases the official music video for his new single Say Less today featuring Ramoss In The Heights co-star Melissa Barrera and directed by Bobby Hanaford.Say Less is a transition song into this darker world I am exploring in my music, says Ramos. This video is a depiction of two people in a fleeting inferno of a relationshipone that can never be stablebut is too amazing to give up in spite of the inevitable outcome, he adds. Theyre keeping a flame alive that will eventually burn out or explode. Not sure how itll end up, but in the meantime Say Less.The latest single represents another major evolution for Ramos as it leans into a sensuous R&B sound and provocative lyrics and paves the way for more to come from the multitalented star.In addition to releasing new music, Ramos recently starred in Calvin Kleins new Spring 2021 campaign alongside stars like Megan Thee Stallion and Jacob Elordi. This May, he will also appear in HBOs reimagining of the Emmy Award-winning series In Treatment opposite Uzo Aduba. He will also star in Lin Manuel Mirandas highly anticipated big screen adaptation of In The Heights, which will be released in theaters and available via HBO Max, on June 11th.Anthony Ramos was born and raised in Bushwick, Brooklyn and is of Puerto Rican descent. Recently included on TIME100s prestigious Next list that highlights emerging leaders who are shaping the future, Ramos will soon be seen as the lead in Lin-Manuel Mirandas highly-anticipated In the Heights feature film directed by Jon M. Chu in theatres and streaming on June 18 on HBO Max. This May, he will also appear in HBOs reimagining of the Emmy Award-winning series In Treatment opposite Uzo Aduba. In 2019, Ramos released his debut album, The Good & The Bad, via Republic Records. The album received extensive critical praise and debuted in the Top 10 on iTunes Pop Albums Chart upon release. His 2020 uplifting single Stop spoke to the unprecedented times of the pandemic and social activism. This year, the prolific artist, will release his highly anticipated sophomore album.



